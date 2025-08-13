New Oregon Blue Book Story Map Features 50th Anniversary of Hells Canyon

The Hells Canyon Scenic Byway and Hells Canyon Recreation Area are the featured subjects of a new ArcGIS Story Map released today by the Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read. The story map is a complimentary publication to the color feature inside the print version of the 2025-2026 Oregon Blue Book, released earlier this year. Hells Canyon Recreation Area is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

“Hells Canyon is one of Oregon’s great scenic and ecological wonders”, said Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read. “This Oregon Blue Book project makes Hells Canyon accessible to all of Oregon through interviews, audio clips, video and images. It tells the story of the canyon and showcases this culturally and ecologically important area of our state.”

The story map leads users through the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway from La Grande to Baker City, showcasing towns along the route. Many of the images used in that part of the story are from the Oregon State Archives Scenic Image collection, a group of more than 60,000 scenic Oregon images. The Hells Canyon Recreation Area part of the story includes video interviews with area residents who recreate in the canyon as well as protect and conserve it. Still images and audio were captured by the Oregon Blue Book team.

“Our team worked to tell the story from the perspective of those who live in the region,” said Secretary Read. “It’s our hope that the story map will provide Oregonians around the state with excellent information about Hells Canyon and will use it as an excuse to get their own firsthand experience there.”

The Oregon Blue Book is the official almanac and fact book for Oregon. It’s been in continuous publication since 1911 and is published every odd-numbered year by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office. Every Oregon Blue Book since 1999 has included an Oregon-themed color section. The 2025-2026 edition theme is the 50th Anniversary of the Hells Canyon Recreation Area. Books can be purchased at independent bookstores across the state and at the digital Oregon Blue Book.