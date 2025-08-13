American Receivable Corporation Provides $10 Million in Fast Funding to Texas Small Businesses in First Half of 2025

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation, a leading Texas-based invoice factoring firm, today announced it has delivered $10 million in working capital to small and mid-sized businesses across Texas during the first half of 2025.

As a privately owned, owner-managed firm consistently ranked among the top factoring providers, American Receivable continues to empower businesses with rapid, flexible funding tailored to their unique cash flow needs. That includes widespread access to $10,000–$5 million in working capital, no long-term contracts, fast next-day funding, and advances up to 95% on receivables.

Key Highlights:

• $10 million in total funding delivered across Texas in H1 2025.

• 24/7 client web access and personalized service from a tenured team of factoring specialists.

• Zero upfront fees, no due diligence charges, and no monthly minimums or surprises.

• Customized solutions including recourse and non-recourse options to meet diverse business needs.

“Breaking the $10 million mark in just six months is a testament to our commitment to helping Texas businesses thrive,” said Jack Stieber, President at American Receivable. “We’re proud to be the trusted funding partner for so many businesses—whether it’s keeping the lights on or fueling growth.”

American Receivable’s flexible approach lets business owners focus on what matters—running their operations—while eliminating long invoice wait times. With start-up and scaling companies in sectors including manufacturing, oil & gas, IT, and staffing among those served, the firm continues to stand out for personalized, reliable factoring services.

About American Receivable Corporation

Founded and owner managed in Dallas, Texas, American Receivable Corporation offers fast, tailored invoice factoring services without new debt, collateral requirements, or unnecessary hurdles. Known for being a top-ranked small business factoring company, the firm provides custom funding solutions, fast turnaround, and steadfast client support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.