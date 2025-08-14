Digiamo Unveils LGCYPET: A Heartfelt Celebration of Your Pet’s Legacy Through Digital and Physical Keepsakes

LGCYPet Logo

Ensuring your pet’s story shines brightly forever.

“Pets weave themselves into the fabric of our hearts, and we’re beyond excited to launch LGCYPET to ensure their love endures,” said Dana Paul, CEO of Digiamo.” — Dana Paul

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digiamo, a trailblazer in digital innovation and personalized experiences co-founded by Rhode Island serial entrepreneurs Tim Hebert and Dana DiPaolo, is overjoyed to announce the launch of LGCYPET - a groundbreaking platform that brings pet owners closer to their beloved companions by digitally preserving their legacy with a cherished physical keepsake. Now available at www.LGCYPet.com , LGCYPET blends innovative technology with a warm, loving design to ensure your pet’s story shines brightly forever. Discover Digiamo’s heartfelt mission at www.digiamo.co Pets are the heartbeat of our families, filling our lives with boundless love, endless joy, and memories we hold dear. Their unconditional devotion leaves a lasting imprint on our hearts, even after they’re gone. At LGCYPET, we’re thrilled to celebrate these precious family members by offering a deeply meaningful way to honor their legacies, keeping their love alive as a source of comfort and connection for years to come.Powered by Digiamo’s proprietary Experience Engine, LGCYPET invites you to create a digital legacy that bursts with life, featuring your pet’s photos, videos, and stories, paired with a beautifully crafted physical keepsake to hold close forever. This seamless blend of digital and tangible tributes creates a truly unforgettable way to honor the pets who’ve brought us so much happiness. Dive into this exciting experience at www.lgcypet.com “Pets weave themselves into the fabric of our hearts, and we’re beyond excited to launch LGCYPET to ensure their love endures,” said Dana Paul, CEO of Digiamo. “This platform is a joyful celebration, digitally preserving your pet’s legacy while giving you a physical keepsake to treasure. It’s more than technology; it’s a heartfelt movement to keep their spirit alive, and we can’t wait to share this with pet lovers everywhere.”“We’re also bringing healing through love,” added Brian Heil, one of the co-founders of Digiamo. “LGCYPET offers pet owners a beautiful way to embrace their grief while celebrating the joy their pets brought, transforming cherished memories into a source of strength and happiness.”Digiamo, headquartered at 200 Baldhill Road, Suite 200, Warwick, RI, now brings its passion for innovation to the pet community with LGCYPET, offering a seamless, emotionally rich solution for pet owners and professionals alike. Businesses eager to join this heartfelt journey can connect at www.digiamo.co Key Features of LGCYPET:Digital LGCY Creation: Craft a vibrant digital archive of your pet’s life with photos, videos, and memories.Physical Keepsake: Receive a custom physical component, such as an engraved item or keepsake, to complement the digital tribute.Community Connection: Join a warm community of pet lovers to share stories and find comfort.To celebrate this launch, LGCYPET is kicking off an exciting 90-day Go-to-Market campaign, featuring engaging social media activities across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn, special promotions, and opportunities for pet owners to share their pets’ legacies with the world. Visit www.lgcypet.com to start preserving your pet’s story today, or explore partnership opportunities at www.digiamo.co “We’re not just launching a platform; we’re creating a joyful bridge between the love of the past and the comfort of the future,” added Havlín. “LGCYPET is for every pet lover who dreams of seeing their companion’s LGCY shine forever.”For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:Digiamo Press OfficeEmail: contact@digiamo.coPhone: (401) 286-1122Websites: www.digiamo.co About DigiamoDigiamo is a digital innovation agency dedicated to creating limitless experiences through advanced technology and creative marketing. Based in Providence, RI, Digiamo empowers businesses and individuals to connect, explore, and preserve meaningful moments, turning everyday interactions into unforgettable adventures. Learn more at www.digiamo.co About LGCYPETLGCYPet, launched by Digiamo, is a pioneering platform that lets pet owners digitally create their pet’s LGCYPET with a physical component. Designed to honor the unbreakable bond between pets and their families, LGCYPet ensures their love endures through innovative, heartfelt solutions. Discover more at www.lgcypet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.