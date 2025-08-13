The Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) Announces 2025 Speaker Lineup for 'The Data Center Gold Rush'
The Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) Announces 2025 Speaker Lineup for “The Data Center Gold Rush”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) returns to Austin on September 16–17, 2025, marking a decade of disruption in the mission-critical industry. This year’s theme, The Data Center Gold Rush, reflects the explosive demand for digital infrastructure and the pioneers leading the charge to power the AI revolution. DCAC has earned a reputation as the most unconventional, high-energy data center event in the world.
Featured Speakers
Chris Dolan – Chief Data Center Officer, Crusoe
Dave Ferdman – President, Primary Digital Infrastructure
Matt Brown – COO & EVP, Core Scientific
Doug Mouton – Senior Advisor, Global Infrastructure Partners
Lindsey Bruner – COO, CleanArc Data Centers
Matt Tyndall – Head of Site Development, Core Scientific
Full Speaker Lineup Includes:
Wade Vinson, NVIDIA (Morning Keynote)
Mike Sarraille, OVERWATCH (Afternoon Keynote)
Chris Crosby, Compass
Sam Huckaby, Oracle
Laramie Dorris, Prologis
Kirk Offel, OVERWATCH
Eve Mcilvaney, Yondr
Kayla Remington, CyrusOne
Bill Kleyman, Apolo
Justin Tinoco, Rosendin
Mathew O’Hare, Power Construction
Chris Teddy, Jedunn
Joseph Shultz, Jedunn
Alfonso Portillo, Beale Infrastructure
Matt Striffler, Beale Infrastructure
Scott Robertson, Beale Infrastructure
Cathal Quinn, MOY
Valerie Crafton, Beyond the Megawatt
Dawn Cantrell, Linesight
Rob Coyle, Open Compute Project
Jesse Sargent, OVERWATCH
“This is a lineup of action, not theory,” said Kirk Offel, founder of DCAC and CEO of Overwatch. “These are the people building the digital world that powers AI, and they’re coming to Austin to talk about what’s next.”
With limited-capacity registration and a format designed to maximize connections, DCAC offers unfiltered access to the people driving the future of digital infrastructure, alongside the signature DCAC Pro-Connect networking experience.
Tickets are limited and sell out every year. Secure your spot now at dcac-live.com and stake your claim in the future of the data center industry.
