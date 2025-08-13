The Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) Announces 2025 Speaker Lineup for “The Data Center Gold Rush”

DCAC 2025 Speaker Lineup

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) returns to Austin on September 16–17, 2025, marking a decade of disruption in the mission-critical industry. This year’s theme, The Data Center Gold Rush, reflects the explosive demand for digital infrastructure and the pioneers leading the charge to power the AI revolution. DCAC has earned a reputation as the most unconventional, high-energy data center event in the world.Featured SpeakersChris Dolan – Chief Data Center Officer, CrusoeDave Ferdman – President, Primary Digital InfrastructureMatt Brown – COO & EVP, Core ScientificDoug Mouton – Senior Advisor, Global Infrastructure PartnersLindsey Bruner – COO, CleanArc Data CentersMatt Tyndall – Head of Site Development, Core ScientificWade Vinson, NVIDIA (Morning Keynote)Mike Sarraille, OVERWATCH (Afternoon Keynote)Chris Crosby, CompassSam Huckaby, OracleLaramie Dorris, PrologisKirk Offel, OVERWATCHEve Mcilvaney, YondrKayla Remington, CyrusOneBill Kleyman, ApoloJustin Tinoco, RosendinMathew O’Hare, Power ConstructionChris Teddy, JedunnJoseph Shultz, JedunnAlfonso Portillo, Beale InfrastructureMatt Striffler, Beale InfrastructureScott Robertson, Beale InfrastructureCathal Quinn, MOYValerie Crafton, Beyond the MegawattDawn Cantrell, LinesightRob Coyle, Open Compute ProjectJesse Sargent, OVERWATCH“This is a lineup of action, not theory,” said Kirk Offel, founder of DCAC and CEO of Overwatch. “These are the people building the digital world that powers AI, and they’re coming to Austin to talk about what’s next.”With limited-capacity registration and a format designed to maximize connections, DCAC offers unfiltered access to the people driving the future of digital infrastructure, alongside the signature DCAC Pro-Connect networking experience.Tickets are limited and sell out every year. Secure your spot now at dcac-live.com and stake your claim in the future of the data center industry.

