CogNet Earns Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogNet , a Business Process Management (BPM) company focused solely on the Human Resource (HR) Services and Technology industry, is proud to announce it has not only been named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, but also moved up over 2,000 spots from making the list in 2024. CogNet’s highly experienced team has excelled in the confluence of Business Process Services and Technologies to meet the specific needs of their clients. CogNet employs its unique Extended Office as a Service℠ (EOaaS℠) model to ensure that clients get new members of their existing team, not simply a vendor but a partner.“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in the relentless pursuit of providing solutions in partnership with our customers,” said CogNet CEO John Sansoucie. “Our success is built on the foundation of listening to our clients' most pressing challenges, then collaborating on innovative solutions in the form of process and technology. Through this holistic business process management model, CogNet absorbs and streamlines day-to-day transactional workloads, allowing HR service and software companies to focus on strategic growth and client relationship management. We are exceptional at the details, let us do that while you focus on revenue and customer service at a higher level!”CogNet works on its partners’ existing platforms to relieve pain points that can lead to stretched internal teams, inconsistent processes, compliance risk and increased overhead costs. This is accomplished by providing ways to increase efficiency through minute-by-minute reporting, metrics and abiding by our ISO:9001 DNA.For nearly 20 years, CogNet has leveraged its industry experience and expertise to elevate the efficiency, compliance and productivity of client processes at a fraction of current in-house costs.The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, ranks the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on revenue growth over the past three years. Making the Inc. 5000 is a significant achievement that places CogNet among the most dynamic and successful businesses in the country.For more information about CogNet, please visit www.cognethro.com # # #

