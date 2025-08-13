Centre Recognized on CRN's 2025 Fast Growth 150 List

Centre Technologies has been selected for the 2025 CRN Fast Growth 150 as one of the fastest-growing solution providers in North America.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third time, Centre Technologies is among the list for CRN's Fast Growth 150. This honor proves Centre's dedication to providing top tier services and solutions but also to their growth as a company.Centre Technologies is known for their partnerships, services, and solution offerings that are innovative, future-ready, and ground breaking in the tech industry. Centre focuses on businesses in the greater Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Tulsa areas with the goal to offer enterprise experiences and personalized service with a local touch. Centre Technologies' operational efficiency not only guarantees exceptional managed services but also fosters continuous growth, enabling them to provide quality solutions to their customers.CRN’s 2025 Fast Growth 150 List is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most certifications from multiple reputable partners. Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years—with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge."Our team is constantly working to provide the best possible services and solutions to our customers" says Centre CEO, Chris Pace. "This recognition is proof that what we're doing is working...What will we do in 2026?"Because of these prestigious growth aspirations, Centre is able to continue offering services such as Managed IT Services , Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity Services, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise. Centre continues to pursue the highest status levels with their partners and solutions to provide value and customer service to businesses across the SMB space in Texas, Oklahoma, and beyond.For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The Fast Growth 10 list is featured in the August 2025 issue of CRN and online.

