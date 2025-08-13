Thomas Cuisine Co-Hosts Second Annual Well-Being ThinkTank Focused on Brain Health in Senior Living

Foodservice Management Company Unites Industry Leaders to Share Strategies for Supporting Brain Health

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine, a foodservice management company centered on REAL food, co-hosted the second annual Well-Being ThinkTank in downtown Boise on August 6th, bringing together industry leaders and experts to address one of the most pressing topics in senior living today — brain health.

Thomas Cuisine partnered with Michele Holleran, a senior living industry expert and advisor, to organize the event and set its 2025 theme: “Feeding the Mind: The Role of Food and Nutrition in Brain Health for Older Adults.” In alignment with Thomas Cuisine’s REAL food mission, the program emphasized the power of whole, scratch-cooked meals made with nutrient-rich ingredients to promote brain health.

Throughout the event, Thomas Cuisine showcased its culinary philosophy through brain-supportive menus and interactive learning. Highlights included a Cultivate Cooking demonstration led by Liz Oba Killinger, RDN, REAL Food Mission Ambassador, and Executive Chef Calissa Grace, with a special dinner menu created in collaboration with Chef Anna Tapia. Each dish was designed to nourish both body and mind, demonstrating the practical application of nutrition science to everyday dining in senior living.

Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine, shared, “At Thomas Cuisine, we’ve seen how the right food can transform lives — nourishing both the body and the mind. This year’s ThinkTank put brain health front and center, showing how thoughtful culinary practices can help older adults maintain focus, memory, and vitality. Every meal is an opportunity to make a positive impact, and we are committed to creating dining experiences that support the overall well-being of those we serve.”

Speakers were selected across the senior living and the health and wellness industries, including Rob Love, CEO of Love & Company; Ted Teele, CEO of Longevity Community Consultants; Pilar Carvajal, CEO of Longevity Day Community & Innovation Senior Living; Mike O’Neill, PhD, Global Practice Director, HKS; Hillary Owen, Studio Practice Leader, HKS; and Dr. Timothy Harlan, MD, Executive Director, George Washington Center for Culinary Medicine.

The speakers covered a wide array of topics, from designing environments that foster neuroplasticity and social connection to leveraging brain health programs as a competitive advantage for senior living communities. Sessions offered practical strategies for creating enriched spaces that support cognitive function, incorporating brain-healthy foods into daily menus, and demonstrating the value of robust brain health initiatives. Attendees engaged in round-table discussions, cooking demonstrations, and took home actionable resources to enhance cognitive well-being in their own communities.

Pilar Carvajal, CEO of Longevity Day Community & Innovation Senior Living, shared, “Brain health is about more than reducing the risk of cognitive decline — it’s about enabling older adults to live with purpose, connection, and dignity. That requires collaboration between design, care, and culinary teams, and events like the ThinkTank are where those connections are built.”

Learn more about this year’s event on Thomas Cuisine’s social media channels, and download recipes featured during the ThinkTank. To inquire about next year’s Well-Being ThinkTank, reach out to the Thomas Cuisine team.

