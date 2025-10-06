Tuuti Launches “SHE-E-O” Campaign to Celebrate Women in Business Throughout October

The four women headlining Tuuti's SHE-E-O Campaign

Boise Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories with Tuuti Agency

SHE-E-O was created to spotlight women leaders whose work shapes our community. When we share these stories, we create more opportunities for connection, support, & growth for women-owned businesses.” — Shawnda Huffman

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women own more than 14 million businesses in the U.S., representing 39% of all businesses nationwide (WBENC). To celebrate their impact and spotlight women leaders in the Treasure Valley, Boise-based marketing agency Tuuti is launching their SHE-E-O campaign, running throughout the month of October in alignment with Women’s Small Business Month.

The campaign will feature weekly interviews with local women CEOs, including Shawnda Huffman of Tuuti, Tressa McLaughlin of SOLV, Belén Meyers of Belén Meyers Law, and Tina Provenzano of CULTURE. Their stories will highlight the challenges and rewards of leading as women in business while offering inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs. Alongside the interviews, Tuuti is hosting a giveaway, featuring products and services from Treasure Valley women-led businesses.

“Being a woman leader in business comes with unique challenges, but it also comes with a responsibility to create opportunities for others and to invest back into the community that supports us,” shares Tina Provenzano, founder of CULTURE. and one of the CEOs featured in the campaign.

Belén Meyers, attorney and founder of Belén Meyers Law, adds, “As a woman-owned business, I’m honored to be part of a campaign that celebrates women leaders and shows the strength we bring to our community when we support one another.”

As a certified member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Tuuti remains dedicated to advancing the visibility of women-owned businesses at both the local and national level. Throughout October, Tuuti invites the community to celebrate women leaders, support women-owned businesses, and take part in the SHE-E-O campaign.

Shawnda Huffman, founder and CEO of Tuuti, shares, “SHE-E-O was created to spotlight women leaders whose work shapes our community. When we share these stories, we create more opportunities for connection, support, and growth for women-owned businesses. I encourage the community to follow along with the campaign and enter our women-owned giveaway throughout October by visiting our Instagram: instagram.com/tuutiagency.”

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services Tuuti provides include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.