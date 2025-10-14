Earthquakes Announce Performance Nutrition Partnership with Thomas Cuisine

Foodservice Management Company Expands into Major League Soccer with Custom Fueling Approach Centered on REAL Food

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Jose Earthquakes and Thomas Cuisine have announced a new performance nutrition partnership, marking the foodservice management company’s latest expansion into professional sports. The partnership, which officially launched in June 2025, brings Thomas Cuisine’s REAL food philosophy and athlete-first fueling strategies to the Earthquakes’ Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro teams through tailored meals, snacks and nutrition plans designed to enhance performance and recovery.

As one of MLS' original clubs since the league’s inception in 1996, the Earthquakes are based in the heart of Silicon Valley and play their home matches at PayPal Park, a soccer-specific stadium renowned for its passionate fan base and community-focused approach. The team’s commitment to innovation and excellence made them a natural partner for Thomas Cuisine’s personalized and high-performance foodservice model.

“Thomas Cuisine is a proven foodservice provider with excellent service,” said Ron Shinault, Earthquakes Director of Health and Performance. “That was a defining quality of why we selected to work with them to improve the performance and quality of what we provide to our players.”

Unlike traditional sports nutrition providers, Thomas Cuisine focuses on whole, minimally processed ingredients. Their REAL food philosophy—an acronym that stands for robust flavor, exceptional ingredients, avoiding additives and loaded with nutrients—results in everything being prepared from scratch, from corn tortillas and performance bars to custom smoothies. Menus reflect both performance requirements and player preferences, with ingredients locally sourced from partners like SF Fine Bakery, General Produce, KeHe Distributors and regional Yerba Maté vendors.

“This partnership with the San Jose Earthquakes is an incredible opportunity for Thomas Cuisine to bring our REAL food philosophy to the world of professional soccer,” shares Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine. “We’re proud to support the Quakes with a performance nutrition program that’s fully aligned with the team’s goals. From guiding recovery through diet to supporting game day and everything in between, our team is hands-on, responsive and deeply invested in helping athletes thrive.”

The synergy between nutrition and athletic performance is tantamount to the success of the partnership. Thomas Cuisine’s on-site Foodservice Director Jayne Pinsky also serves as the Earthquakes’ Performance Dietitian, creating a direct connection between the kitchen and the team’s needs on the field. Every meal, snack and supplement is thoughtfully designed to support the players’ training, recovery and overall performance goals.

“This isn’t one-size-fits-all fueling,” says Liz Oba-Killinger, REAL Food Mission Ambassador for Thomas Cuisine. “Our team works hand-in-hand with players and staff to provide the right meals for the right moments, from macro-balanced menus and anti-inflammatory foods to nutrition plans for injury recovery. It's about helping each athlete get what they need to show up at their best—on and off the field.”

About Thomas Cuisine

Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, healthcare providers, independent schools, and senior living communities nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dietitians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.

About San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes, one of Major League Soccer’s original teams, are the epicenter for soccer in Northern California, playing at the highest professional level in the United States. The club won MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 and took home Supporters’ Shields in 2005 and 2012. The Earthquakes are based out of PayPal Park, an 18,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that opened in 2015 and is the first cloud-enabled venue in MLS. The organization was originally founded in 1974 in the North American Soccer League, and in 2024, celebrated its 50th anniversary of positively impacting communities around Northern California. The club’s nonprofit arm, the Quakes Foundation, focuses on health and fitness initiatives for local underserved youth and fighting food insecurity. For more information about the Earthquakes, visit www.sjearthquakes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

