Crytica Security Expands Into Europe with First Distributor in Italy

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crytica Security, Inc. (www.cryticasecurity.com), headquartered in Reno, NV, with operations in Boise, ID, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Land & Expand in Milan to develop the Italian market for cybersecurity in mission-critical infrastructure and industrial operational technology (OT) environments. The partnership will focus on building a network of specialized partners to help companies adopt Crytica’s patented platform, Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA).

In Italy, the IoT market is rapidly growing, exceeding nearly €10 billion with more than 150 million connected devices. While this growth fuels innovation, it also increases exposure to cyber risk. Crytica’s RDA platform represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity.

“Italian companies are asking for immediate detection tools that integrate seamlessly with existing systems,” states C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman of Crytica Security. “Through our partnership with Land & Expand, we’re enabling Italian utilities and enterprises using OT and IoT systems to rapidly detect and alert cyber defense teams the moment a new malware insertion occurs.”

Unlike traditional tools that respond after execution, Crytica’s RDA intercepts malicious code upon injection and before deployment. This deterministic detection approach reduces discovery time from months to seconds — an essential capability in mission-critical environments that demand rapid response. RDA’s ultra-lightweight probes (<100 KB) are also designed to fit seamlessly into diverse and resource-constrained environments, from industrial control systems and utilities to critical infrastructure.

Mahaffey explains, “In sectors like manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, and smart cities, RDA strengthens resilience and operational continuity while maintaining peak performance. The benefits are tangible. In manufacturing, the solution reduces the risk of plant shutdowns due to ransomware. In utilities and healthcare, it strengthens operational resilience and service continuity. In transportation and smart cities, it protects networks of sensors and edge devices with minimal impact on performance.”

Alberto Nardi, Land & Expand’s Founder, adds, “Rapid Detection & Alert identifies malicious code at the moment it attempts to break in, not afterward. It’s a radical change that reduces risks and enhances system resilience.”

Through this partnership, Crytica Security and Land & Expand are building an ecosystem of partners dedicated to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions across Italy. For the nation’s industrial base, now advancing rapidly through digitalization and Industry 4.0, this collaboration represents a major step forward in protecting critical and increasingly interconnected infrastructure.

Crytica Security is the first patented, multi-mesh, survivable Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA) solution for malware that can be embedded in industrial control system Operational Technologies (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and Information Technologies (IT) to complement and dramatically improve existing XDR, MDR, and EDR cyber defense stacks within government agencies, enterprises, healthcare institutions, and public utilities. For more information, please visit www.cryticasecurity.com.

Crytica Security — If you can’t detect, you can’t protect.

