City of Corpus Christi Selects DebtBook to Modernize its Treasury and Accounting Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the City of Corpus Christi, Texas, (“the City”) has adopted its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to improve visibility, collaboration, and automation across its treasury and accounting workflows.DebtBook’s Debt Management solution will enable Corpus Christi to consolidate its entire debt portfolio into a single, cloud-based platform. The Finance team will gain shared access to reliable data, better manage refunding lineage history, and respond to internal and external reporting requests with greater confidence.“DebtBook will help us create a centralized, historical record of our entire portfolio that’s accessible to the full team,” said Sergio Villasana, Finance Director of Corpus Christi. “ We used DebtBook while I was at the City of McAllen; when I came to Corpus Christi, it was a priority to evaluate current systems and improve overall efficiency. After reviewing several options, it was clear that DebtBook offered the most comprehensive platform to meet our needs. The City has a lot of debt activity and complicated refundings, and this solution will make a big difference for our team.”In addition to improving portfolio oversight, the City will automate year-end reporting, journal entries, and footnotes to reduce the burden on staff. With frequent refunding activity and multiple debt allocations across departments, Corpus Christi will benefit from purpose-built tools to manage complexity and ensure data accuracy over time.“Debt is one of the most critical and complex areas for public finance teams to manage,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to partner with Corpus Christi to help them move into a system that supports transparency, efficiency, and long-term planning.”###About the City of Corpus ChristiCorpus Christi is a coastal city in South Texas and the eighth-most populous city in the state. Known for its economic strength, growing infrastructure, and vibrant community, Corpus Christi is home to over 300,000 residents and plays a vital role in the region’s public and financial administration. Learn more: www.cctexas.com About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

