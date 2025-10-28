McLennan County, TX Selects DebtBook to Modernize Treasury and Accounting Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that McLennan County, Texas (“the County”), has selected its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to modernize and streamline financial operations.DebtBook’s Debt Management solution will allow the County to move out of static spreadsheets and gain real-time visibility into its bond portfolio. With centralized data and automated amortization schedules, the finance team will be able to manage premium and discount activity more efficiently and respond to reporting needs with confidence.“Having cloud-based access to our amortization schedules and the ability to easily pull reports will significantly improve how we manage our bonds,” said Frances Bartlett, County Auditor for McLennan County. “We’re also excited to simplify our approach to GASB 87 and GASB 96, especially as our SBITAs become more complex.”In addition to Debt Management, McLennan County will also use DebtBook’s Lease and Subscription Management solutions to streamline year-end reporting and ensure compliance with GASB 87 and GASB 96. By automating journal entries, disclosures, and reporting workflows, the County will increase efficiency and improve data accuracy over time.“We’re proud to support McLennan County as they strengthen their financial workflows with DebtBook,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “This shift will help them lay the groundwork for strong financial stewardship and strategic long-term planning.”###About McLennan County, TXLocated in central Texas, McLennan County is home to a diverse and growing population, including the city of Waco and several surrounding communities. The County provides a range of essential services to residents and businesses, including public safety, infrastructure, health services, and administrative support. With a commitment to responsible financial stewardship, McLennan County plays a critical role in supporting regional development and maintaining long-term fiscal sustainability. Learn more: www.mclennan.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

