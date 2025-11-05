The Town of Southington, CT Selects DebtBook to Modernize Treasury Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of treasury and accounting software for government and nonprofit finance teams, today announced that the Town of Southington, CT (“the Town”), has adopted its Debt Management platform, including Debt Accounting, Bond Proceeds Management, and Sizing tools, to enhance oversight of the Town’s growing debt portfolio and implement more strategic, forward-looking financial processes.Southington will use DebtBook to consolidate and track its debt obligations, replacing outdated processes with integrated tools that support long-term planning and operational efficiency. DebtBook will also streamline the Town’s accounting processes and year-end reporting, reducing the risk of error and reliance on manual, spreadsheet-based workflows.“When I stepped into this role, there was not a strong system in place to manage the Town’s debt efficiently,” said Krissy Marino, Finance Director for Southington. “DebtBook is helping us establish a foundation for the future that’s organized, auditable, and scalable as our team and responsibilities grow. I want Southington to be the standard for treasury management in Connecticut, and this is a major step in the right direction.”DebtBook’s Bond Proceeds Management and Sizing capabilities will support the Town in evaluating and structuring future issuances and tracking project-level allocations across capital initiatives. These tools will allow the finance team to forecast borrowing needs more accurately and ensure that proceeds are spent in accordance with voter-approved or statutory requirements.“We’re excited to work with the Town of Southington as they implement a more strategic and sustainable approach to debt management,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “Krissy and her team are setting a new bar for financial stewardship at the local level.”###About the Town of Southington, CTThe Town of Southington is a vibrant community in central Connecticut with more than 43,000 residents. Southington provides essential municipal services and is committed to preserving quality of life, promoting community development, and advancing long‑term fiscal stability for its residents. Learn more: southington.org About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and break through operational barriers to unlock strategic insights.Our Debt, Cash, and Investment Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease & Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows, and our Contract Management solution centralizes all post-signature agreements. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

