Concierge Medical Arts Showcases Results with Candela Matrix® Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Concierge Medical Arts Staff with the Candela Matrix Device Concierge Medical Arts performing the Candela Matrix treatment.

Now in Fayetteville: Concierge Medical Arts Continues Delivering Next-Generation Aesthetic Solutions with the Candela Matrix®

We are thrilled with the outstanding results our patients at Concierge Medical Arts have gotten with the matrix pro system by Candela. For both prevention and treatment - it has been phenomenal.” — Dr. Judith Borger, Concierge Medical Arts

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concierge Medical Arts is proud to highlight its continued success with the Candela Matrix® , a state-of-the-art device that has been a cornerstone of its advanced aesthetic offerings. Having integrated this powerful technology into its treatment menu for some time now, the clinic is seeing outstanding client outcomes in skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and collagen stimulation—reinforcing its reputation as a leader in non-surgical aesthetic care.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Concierge Medical Arts to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Concierge Medical Arts to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The MatrixTreatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and types.Visible results with minimal downtime.Consistent and predictable energy delivery.The Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.“We are thrilled with the outstanding results our patients at Concierge Medical Arts have gotten with the matrix pro system by Candela.” Says Dr. Judith Borger, owner, founder and medical director of Concierge Medical Arts in Fayetteville, North Carolina. “For both prevention and treatment of skin laxity and aging, it has been phenomenal.”Whether you're looking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments offer visible, natural-looking results tailored to your unique skin journey. Concierge Medical Arts is the place to begin your Matrixjourney.Experience the MatrixDifferenceVisit Concierge Medical Arts and discover how MatrixTreatments can help you achieve radiant, youthful skin with confidence. Visit www.conciergemedicalarts.com or call (910) 302-9918 to schedule your personalized consultation today.About Concierge Medical ArtsLocated in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Concierge Medical Arts is a premier destination for advanced non-surgical aesthetic medicine, energy-based skin treatments, and personalized wellness solutions. Founded and led by internationally recognized aesthetics expert Dr. Judith Borger, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through cutting-edge, compassionate care.Offering a comprehensive range of treatments in aesthetic medicine, Concierge Medical Arts specializes in wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, biostimulators, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies, Exceed microneedling, chemical peels, and customized facial services. Patients can also enjoy luxurious offerings such as lash extensions and medical hair restoration for both men and women.Their wellness services include vitamin optimization and IV ketamine therapy, helping clients achieve physical vitality and mental well-being. As leaders in energy-based devices, the clinic features Nd:YAG vein laser, IPL with Nordlys, Frax 1550 skin resurfacing, painless laser hair removal, Laser Genesis, body contouring, radiofrequency microneedling, Tixel resurfacing, and now, the Candela Matrixfor advanced skin rejuvenation.At Concierge Medical Arts, beauty is more than skin deep. It is about honoring your natural features, boosting confidence, and curating a deeply personal experience. Dr. Borger and her expert team deliver a unique concierge-style approach, blending medical precision, aesthetic artistry, and intuitive care to ensure each patient feels seen, supported, and empowered.Dr. Borger brings unmatched credibility, having published over 50 peer-reviewed articles and served as the principal investigator for more than 15 FDA-approved clinical trials. She is a sought-after speaker at major conferences including AmSpa, ASLMS, and ACEP, and she hosts the popular Aesthetic Doctor Podcast. In addition to her medical accomplishments, Dr. Borger is also a certified Wayfinder life coach and HeartHealingpractitioner, hosting retreats that promote healing and transformation for high-performing professionals.

