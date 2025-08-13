Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,416 in the last 365 days.

TN Nursery Improves Customer Satisfaction with Enhanced Support & Replacement Guarantee

Family-owned TN Nursery enhances customer care with faster support, planting guidance, and a simple one-year replacement guarantee.

ALTAMONT, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TN Nursery, a family-owned plant grower and supplier serving customers nationwide since 1957, has introduced new customer service initiatives designed to make the gardening experience smoother, faster, and more enjoyable for every buyer.

The enhancements include expanded customer support hours, step-by-step planting guidance sent with every order, and a simplified one-year replacement guarantee to ensure gardeners succeed long after delivery.

"Our customers’ success is our success," said Tammy Sons, Owner of TN Nursery. "If a plant doesn’t thrive, we replace it—no lengthy forms or complicated processes. Just fast, friendly service that gets our customers planting again quickly."

Key Improvements
- Dedicated Customer Care Team: More representatives available to respond to questions and concerns promptly.
- Proactive Order Follow-Up: Customers receive updates and planting tips after delivery to help plants establish successfully.
- Photo-Based Warranty Claims: A simple email with photos is all it takes to start a replacement order.
- Streamlined One-Year Guarantee: Plants that fail within the first year are replaced or refunded, no hassle.

These updates build on TN Nursery’s legacy of over 65 years supplying quality native plants, trees, shrubs, perennials, and ferns to gardeners and landscapers across the United States. All plants are grown, hand-dug, and shipped directly from the company’s Tennessee farm to ensure freshness and quality.

"Gardening should be a joyful experience, not a frustrating one," Sons added. "We’ve taken customer feedback to heart and made it easier than ever to get the help and support our gardeners deserve."

About TN Nursery
Founded in 1957, TN Nursery is a trusted source for native plants, serving customers from coast to coast. With a commitment to quality, fast shipping, and exceptional customer service, TN Nursery helps gardeners create thriving landscapes with confidence.

For more information, visit www.tnnursery.net or contact the company directly.

Tammy Sons
TN Nursery
+1 931-304-6844
sales@tnnursery.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TN Nursery Improves Customer Satisfaction with Enhanced Support & Replacement Guarantee

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more