TN Nursery Improves Customer Satisfaction with Enhanced Support & Replacement Guarantee

ALTAMONT, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TN Nursery , a family-owned plant grower and supplier serving customers nationwide since 1957, has introduced new customer service initiatives designed to make the gardening experience smoother, faster, and more enjoyable for every buyer.The enhancements include expanded customer support hours, step-by-step planting guidance sent with every order, and a simplified one-year replacement guarantee to ensure gardeners succeed long after delivery."Our customers’ success is our success," said Tammy Sons, Owner of TN Nursery. "If a plant doesn’t thrive, we replace it—no lengthy forms or complicated processes. Just fast, friendly service that gets our customers planting again quickly."Key Improvements- Dedicated Customer Care Team: More representatives available to respond to questions and concerns promptly.- Proactive Order Follow-Up: Customers receive updates and planting tips after delivery to help plants establish successfully.- Photo-Based Warranty Claims: A simple email with photos is all it takes to start a replacement order.- Streamlined One-Year Guarantee: Plants that fail within the first year are replaced or refunded, no hassle.These updates build on TN Nursery’s legacy of over 65 years supplying quality native plants , trees, shrubs, perennials, and ferns to gardeners and landscapers across the United States. All plants are grown, hand-dug, and shipped directly from the company’s Tennessee farm to ensure freshness and quality."Gardening should be a joyful experience, not a frustrating one," Sons added. "We’ve taken customer feedback to heart and made it easier than ever to get the help and support our gardeners deserve."About TN NurseryFounded in 1957, TN Nursery is a trusted source for native plants, serving customers from coast to coast. With a commitment to quality, fast shipping, and exceptional customer service, TN Nursery helps gardeners create thriving landscapes with confidence.For more information, visit www.tnnursery.net or contact the company directly.

