Choate Names Rob Kole as Co-Managing Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP announces that Rob Kole has been named co-managing partner of the firm. Kole is a partner in the firm’s Insurance and Reinsurance Group. He has spent his entire career at Choate, and has served in a variety of capacities during his time at the firm, including as a practice group leader, deputy general counsel and as a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and Compensation Committee. Kole joins Charles Cheever, who has served as co-managing partner for more than a decade.Choate is one of the nation’s premier law firms. It pursues a strategy that is distinctly different from its competitors, designed to benefit the firm’s market-leading clients and its unique talent. From its single office in Boston, Choate is highly focused in those areas of the law where it can, and does, perform at the very top of the market, both nationally and internationally. The result is a firm centered on two fundamental business objectives and core values: helping its clients succeed and delivering a partner-led, uniformly superior client experience.“Rob is exceptionally well suited to co-lead Choate’s next chapter. In addition to being highly regarded for his legal and client skills, he has served as the firm’s deputy general counsel for the past decade, giving him a strong foundation to help the firm pursue its most important strategic initiatives,” said Cheever. “He has always shown an unwavering commitment to client service and his colleagues, and an ability to build strong and successful teams. I’m excited to have him serve with me in this important role.”Kole’s legal practice focuses on representing domestic and foreign insurers and reinsurers in both litigation (including substantial appellate work) and arbitration involving some of their most significant, cutting-edge exposures, including claims involving opioids, PFAS, silica, mass shootings, terrorism, asbestos, environmental damage, financial losses, food contamination, catastrophic property damage and catastrophe bonds. He is a “Fellow” of the American College of Coverage and Extracontractual Attorneys, and has been named a “Litigation Star” by Benchmark Litigation and one of the “Top 10 Most Influential Insurance Lawyers in Massachusetts” by Business Today, in addition to routinely receiving recognition by Chambers USA, Legal 500, Best Lawyers in America, Who’s Who and Massachusetts Super Lawyers.“Choate is a remarkable firm. I have spent my entire professional life here, and can’t imagine a more satisfying place to work, or better colleagues to work with. I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to working with Charles and our entire team as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and a unique culture in which our talent can thrive,” said Kole.Kole received a BA from Lafayette College in 1993 and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1996. He joined Choate as a summer associate in 1995 and as a full-time associate in 1996.

