Choate Hires Longtime Morgan Lewis Partner Marc Leduc to Join Seasoned Finance and Restructuring Team

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Leduc has joined Choate as a Partner in the Firm’s nationally recognized Finance and Restructuring Group . He will advise commercial banks and private credit lenders on a broad range of domestic and international finance transactions and debt restructurings.Leduc has extensive experience representing agents and arrangers on complex secured and unsecured lending transactions across industries including manufacturing, retail, transportation, financial services, and emerging technologies. He has served as lead counsel on acquisition financings, asset-based credit facilities, and debtor-in-possession and bankruptcy exit financings. Leduc advises clients on debt workouts and restructurings, both in and out of court, and works with companies and lenders transacting business across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. He will counsel clients seeking strategic guidance on multinational credit facilities and special situation transactions.“Marc brings exceptional legal experience along with a sophisticated and well-developed business perspective to clients across the full spectrum of our finance and restructuring practice,” said John Ventola, Department Chair of Choate’s Finance and Restructuring Group. “His ability to navigate complex financing transactions makes him an outstanding addition to our team.”Prior to joining Choate, Leduc practiced at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Bingham McCutchen, and served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Suffolk University Law School. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Leduc earned his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School and a B.S. in Finance and Philosophy from Boston College.About ChoateChoate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal practices, including private equity, complex investigations and litigation, intellectual property, business and financial litigation, life sciences and technology, middle market M&A, finance and restructuring, and wealth management services. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation. For more information, please visit choate.com

