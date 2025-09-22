Choate Continues to Expand Its Finance and Restructuring Team with Addition of Luke Barrett

Luke Barrett, Principal

New Principal brings deep experience in restructuring, bankruptcy, and insolvency matters.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luke Barrett has joined Choate as a Principal in the Firm’s nationally recognized Finance and Restructuring Group . Barrett will advise clients on a wide range of restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency matters, including large Chapter 11 cases and complex out-of-court restructurings.Barrett has extensive experience representing lenders, debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, agents, trustees and equity holders in Chapter 11 proceedings involving multinational, publicly traded companies across a wide range of industries. He has participated in transactions valued more than $340 million, including representing lenders in debtor-in-possession financings, senior secured term and first lien term loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition, Barrett has represented clients through various stages of insolvency proceedings, from out of court strategy development and implementation to courtroom advocacy.“Our restructuring and bankruptcy practice continues to see strong demand and Luke’s experience handling high-profile, complex restructuring and bankruptcy proceedings will be an immediate asset to our clients,” said John Ventola , Department Chair of Choate’s Finance and Restructuring Group. “He brings the strategic insight and practical judgment needed to guide our clients through complex insolvency challenges.”Prior to joining Choate, Barrett practiced at McDermott Will & Schulte and Arnold & Porter. He is admitted in Massachusetts and New York. Barrett earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and a B.A. in History and Philosophy from the College of the Holy Cross.About ChoateChoate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal areas, including private equity, complex investigations and litigation, intellectual property, business and financial litigation, life sciences and technology, middle market M&A, finance and restructuring, and wealth management services. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation.

