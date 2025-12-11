Choate Expands Business and Financial Litigation Practice with Addition of Joshua Goldstein

Joshua Goldstein, Principal

New Principal brings deep litigation experience in business disputes, insurance claims, and appellate matters.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joshua Goldstein has joined Choate as a Principal in the Firm’s Business and Financial Litigation Group . Josh will advise clients on complex, high-stakes litigation and investigation matters across a range of industries.Goldstein has handled cases in federal and state courts across the country and has helped clients achieve successful outcomes at trial, on appeal, and through settlement in a range of complex commercial disputes, multi-billion-dollar insurance and tort claims, and appellate matters. His clients have included global private equity firms, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers/reinsurers.Earlier in his career, Goldstein represented petitioners in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case establishing same-sex couples’ constitutional right to marry. He later helped spearhead an appeal in which the Court overturned a state supreme court decision that would have denied same-sex spouses’ equal rights to be listed on their children’s birth certificates (Pavan v. Smith).“Josh is an accomplished litigator,” said Samuel Rudman, Co-Chair of Choate’s Business and Financial Litigation Group. “He brings a track record of delivering successful outcomes and will be an immediate asset to our clients.”Goldstein previously clerked for Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. He earned a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Cornell University. Prior to law school, Goldstein served as a legislative assistant on Capitol Hill to Senator Edward E. (Ted) Kaufman of Delaware.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.