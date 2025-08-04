Fargo National Cemetery to Host “Spirit of ‘45” Commemoration
Fargo, ND – August 1, 2025 – The Fargo National Cemetery will host a ceremony commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Unconditional Surrender of Japan, which marked the formal end of World War II. This historic event will take place on Thursday, August 14th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., honoring the legacy, sacrifice, and service of the Greatest Generation.
The public is invited to join veterans, active-duty service members, local officials, and community leaders at Fargo National Cemetery to pay tribute to the momentous day in history when peace was restored after years of global conflict. The event will include remarks from Brigadier General Jason Benson, MNARNG, Three-Rifle Volley Salute, Reading of Names of World War II Veterans, Wreath Laying Ceremony, Echo Taps Performance, and a Moment of Silence.
Event Details:
- What: 80th Anniversary Commemoration of WWII Japanese Surrender
- When: Thursday, August 14th, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Fargo National Cemetery, 8709 40th Ave N, Harwood, ND 58042
- Who: Open to the public; veterans and family members especially encouraged to attend
- Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chairs
Fargo National Cemetery is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery. The cemetery will eventually serve the burial needs of more than 30,000 Veterans, their spouses, and eligible family members.
The Fargo National Cemetery Volunteer Committee is not affiliated with the United States Veteran Affairs, or the National Cemetery Administration, and does not speak in any official capacity for the above-mentioned government entities.
For more information, Media should contact Brandy Pyle, bpyle0043@gmail.com, or (701) 388-2622.
###
