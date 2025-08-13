Fall Into Outdoor Fun

Published on Wednesday, August 13, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Spend some time outdoors this fall by attending an educational program with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW)! Get outdoors while learning new skills; from fishing days to hunter education classes to guided walks, there’s something for everyone. Join DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education, Hunter Education, Wildlife Outreach and volunteer staff to learn, explore, and enjoy! Most programs being offered this fall are free and family friendly. Below is a list of programs and registration information.

Just in time for Halloween, learn more about RI’s bats at DEM’s “Bat Mythbusters” event.

Aquatic Resource Education Programs:

Introduction to Saltwater Fly Fishing

Saltwater fly fishing is on the rise, come learn the basics! Enjoy a day by the river with expert instructors, hands-on practice, and technique tips for effective saltwater fishing. Lunch and equipment provided; be sure to bring your own chest waders. Open to families with kids 12+. To register, please contact Kimberly Sullivan, Kimberly.sullivan@dem.ri.gov.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Time: 9 AM - 3 PM

Location: Narrow River, Narragansett

Fee: $30/ person.

Hunter Education Programs:

Intro To Deer Hunting Workshop

Whether you're new to hunting or looking to build confidence before your first season, this beginner-friendly workshop covers the fundamentals of deer hunting. You will learn about local regulations, scouting techniques, gear selection, safe firearm handling, and ethical hunting practices. Led by experienced hunters and educators, this workshop is designed to give you the knowledge and tools you need to get started.

Tiverton Rod and Gun Club Hunter Education

This class promotes safety, skill building, and a lifelong love of the outdoors! Through classroom and hands on instruction, participants learn firearm safety, hunting ethics, conservation, and regulations. Ideal for beginners or those looking to refresh their knowledge. Youth under 16 or without transportation must attend with an adult. Minimum age to hunt in RI is 12. Those who successfully complete the course and pass exam, earn a Hunter Safety Education Certificate, required for a RI firearm hunting license.

Dates: Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7

Time: Saturday: 8 AM – 5 PM Sunday: 12 PM- 5 PM

Location: Tiverton Rod and Gun Club

Register here: https://forms.gle/Ybzx7UvbCsPXVvRFA

Tiverton Rod and Gun Club Bowhunter Education

Through a blend of classroom and hands on instruction, learn about wildlife conversation and safe, legal, and ethical, archery hunting practices. Ideal for beginners, new bowhunters, and anyone seeking to refresh their knowledge of bowhunting practices. Youth under 16 without transportation must attend with an adult. There is a 50-question multiple choice test at the end of the class.

2025 Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Training Day

DFW is partnering with RI’s chapters of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Ducks Unlimited, and others for the annual Youth Waterfowl Training & Mentored Hunt this fall. The event includes a Training & Cookout for youth and their parents on Saturday, Oct. 4, followed by a mentored youth waterfowl hunt on Saturday, Oct. 25. Open to youth ages 12 to 15 with a Hunter Education certificate. RI hunting license and HIP permit required. Apace is limited, apply by Aug. 30. For details and application: https://dem.ri.gov/natural-resources- bureau/fish-wildlife/outreach-education/hunter-education/rhode-island-youth

Cross Mills Library Multi-Day Hunter Education Cass

This class promotes safety, skill building and a lifelong love of the outdoors! Through classroom and hands on instruction, participants learn firearm safety, hunting ethics, conservation, and regulations. Ideal for beginners, new hunters, or anyone seeking to refresh their knowledge of safe and responsible hunting practices. Under 16 without transportation must attend with an adult. Minimum age to hunt in RI is 12. Those who successfully complete the course and pass exam, earn a Hunter Safety Education Certificate, required for a RI firearm hunting license.

Dates and Times:

Thursday, Oct. 2, 6 – 8 PM Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 AM – 12 PM Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 PM – 8 PM Thursday, Oct. 16, 6 – 8 PM Saturday, Oct. 18, 9 AM – 12 PM

Location: Cross Mills Library, Charlestown, RI

Register Here: https://forms.gle/6ao3ZwAYgSAqL7J5A

Muzzleloading Rifles Public Range Day

Muzzleloader deer season is almost here! Get your hunting muzzleloader sighted in right at the Great Swamp Shooting Range during this special session! No range permit needed. Non-permitted users can use muzzleloading firearms only and must sign a waiver. Staff will also offer one-on-one intro instruction with inline and percussion cap muzzleloaders, first-come, first-serve. Questions? Contact Range Supervisor Branton Elleman at branton.elleman.ctr@dem.ri.gov, or 401-575-6331.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18

Time: 9 AM – 12 PM

Location: Great Swamp Shooting Range, 277 Great Neck Road, West Kingston, RI 02892

No pre-registration required; first come, first serve, with time limits per staff discretion

Wildlife Outreach Programs:

Coexisting with Coyotes

Coyotes are often misunderstood, but their fear-instilling behavior is usually just part of their survival strategy. Still, these critters can become a nuisance, especially if they den under decks and dine out of chicken coops. Understanding their behavior is key to solving problems. Join DFW to learn about coyote habits, discoveries made by the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study, and ways to coexist with them.

Bear Necessities

Black bears have been spotted ambling around RI! While these large mammals can be intimidating, coexistence is possible when you are “Bear Aware.” Join DFW staff to learn about these beautiful creatures and actions you can take to avoid issues with bears. This event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Time: 6 – 7 PM

Location: North Kingstown Library

Age group: Adults

Cost: Free

Register here

Bat Mythbusters

With Halloween around the corner, bats might be on your brain! Sit back, relax, and learn about RI’s unique bat species and the conservation work being done to help these misunderstood mammals. Bust some bat myths with DFW staff, bring your batty questions, and make a cute bat craft to take home! This program is FREE, but registration is required.

Volunteer Programs:

Summer Deer Survey

Help track RI's deer population! From August through Sept. 30, DFW needs your help reporting sightings of live deer, does, fawns, and bucks statewide. Your reports provide biologists valuable data on the health, trends, and distribution of RI’s white-tailed deer population and helps inform management decisions. Whether you’re out walking or in your car, every observation helps – submit deer sightings here.

Herp Observer

Securely submit your sightings of frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, and turtles to RI’s State Herpetologist (reptile and amphibian biologist) through our easy-to-use smartphone app, Herp Observer. Observations of species, both common and rare, are welcome. Your reports will help biologists identify where these animals are in the state, and in turn, where to focus conservation efforts for RI’s scaly and slimy critters – this is a great volunteer opportunity for families! Learn more at www.dem.ri.gov/herpobserver.

RI Wild Bee Observer

Want to help us protect the bees of Rhode Island? Join DFW as a community scientist by contributing to our RI Wild Bee Observer project through the free iNaturalist app! It’s an easy way to document bee species anywhere in RI, from your neighborhood to your favorite hiking spot – this is a great volunteer opportunity for families! For project instructions, including tips for taking photos of bees, follow this link: https://dem.ri.gov/media/63796/download

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here.