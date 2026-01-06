Only You Can Fight Forest Fires: DEM Hosting Firefighter Class

Published on Tuesday, January 06, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Continuing efforts to build Rhode Island’s capacity to respond to wildfires, the Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Forest Fire Program is again offering an entry-level training course. Since DEM began offering the classes in 2023, 66 new wildland firefighters have been trained, and DEM hopes to continue adding more firefighter capacity each year.

Wildfires are expected to become more frequent as climate change creates warmer, drier conditions, resulting in longer and more active fire seasons. In 2025, Rhode Island experienced 62 wildfires, and DEM’s Forest Fire Program treated more than 100 acres of state property with 12 prescribed fires. DEM continues shaded fuelbreak brush-clearing projects across forested state lands to lessen the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.

“We work closely with local fire departments to suppress wildfires,” said Principal Fire Control Officer and Training Officer Ben Arnold of DEM’s Fire Program. “We rely on municipal fire departments to fight wildfires, and fire departments rely on us in the same way. This class is an opportunity for both DEM employees and Rhode Island firefighters who seek wildfire suppression training at the national standard.”

DEM is hosting the free, five-day, classroom and field-based training S-130-S-190 course at its George Washington Management Area office in Chepachet from June 1 – 5 at 8 AM – 5 PM. The course qualifies participants for the NWCG recognized Firefighter Type 2 (FFT2) designation and includes live fire training, PPE, lunch, and refreshments. Participants must be at least 18 years old and complete the online coursework below prior to attending; no prior firefighting experience required.

S-190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior

IS-100 Introduction to the Incident Command System

NIMS-700 Introduction to the National Incident Management System

The online courses are expected to take 12.5 hours to complete. Evaluation certificates must be sent to ben.arnold@dem.ri.gov.

Space is limited with priority given to local municipal firefighters and DEM employees. Registration is open until Feb. 1. To apply for the training course, please click here.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.