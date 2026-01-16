$270K Available for Local Farms & Food Organizations

Published on Friday, January 16, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that $270,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds are available for projects that enhance the competitiveness of local specialty crops that are vital to Rhode Islanders’ health and well-being. Specialty crops are fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture, and nursery crops, including floriculture.

“This grant program continues to make our food system more resilient, secure, and sustainable while also supporting the farms and small businesses that are cornerstones of our communities,” said Governor Dan McKee. “As part of our broader efforts to support local agriculture, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program benefits our local crop economy and all Rhode Islanders.”

“When I’m at the grocery store or walking through my local farmers’ market, I’m drawn to fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, and nuts, the kinds of foods I rely on to eat healthy,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “I know many Rhode Islanders are looking for those same options, along with local flowers. That’s why DEM is committed to promoting RI Grown crops by helping local farmers and businesses become more competitive.”

Rhode Island’s USDA-funded SCBGP supports local crops by increasing consumer awareness and demand for RI Grown produce and plants. Since 2016, DEM has awarded more than $1 million through the program. There is no maximum grant award or matching requirement. Applications are due Feb. 28, 2026. Learn more and apply at https://dem.ri.gov/agriculture/grants/specialty-crop. Questions should be directed to DEM.SpecialtyCrop@dem.ri.gov or (401) 222-2781.

DEM also supports RI’s green economy by helping farmers and fishers grow their businesses, invest in infrastructure, and access incubation space. With more than 1,000 farms and the nation’s highest percentage of beginning farmers (2022 Census of Agriculture), Rhode Island’s agriculture continues to grow, strengthening the economy, environment, and local food system.

Local is closer than you think – follow RI Grown on Facebook, on Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to find locally caught, grown, and made foods from RI farmers, fishers, and food producers. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.