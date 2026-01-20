Cold Water, Hot Bites - Winter Trout & Salmon Stocking

Published on Tuesday, January 20, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will stock trout and Sebago salmon from Tuesday, Jan. 27, to Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 in the following areas:﻿

Barber Pond, South Kingstown – Rainbow Trout, Salmon

Round Top Ponds, Burrillville – Brook Trout

Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln – Rainbow Trout, Salmon

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry – Rainbow Trout, Salmon

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond – Rainbow Trout, Salmon

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown – Rainbow Trout, Salmon

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton – Rainbow Trout, Salmon

Stafford Pond, Tiverton – Rainbow Trout

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown – Rainbow Trout

Willet Pond, East Providence – Rainbow Trout

Wyoming Pond, Hope Valley – Rainbow Trout

Peck Pond, Burrillville – Rainbow Trout

Upper Melville Pond (Thurston Gray) – Golden Rainbow Trout, Salmon﻿

Regular stocking updates will be available on DEM's Division of Fish & Wildlife's (DFW) Facebook Page and www.dem.ri.gov/troutwaters.﻿

A 2025 RI Freshwater Fishing License is required for anglers age 15+ and valid through Feb. 26, 2026. To keep trout, a 2025 RI Trout Conservation Stamp is required, unless fishing in a lake or pond bordering Rhode Island. The Trout Stamp expires March 1, 2026. Licenses and stamps are available through DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.﻿

Regulation updates to note:

Creel limits:

Dec. 1, 2025 – Feb. 28, 2026: two trout and/or salmon per day (max two salmon).

April 11 - Nov. 30, 2026, five trout and/or salmon per day (max two salmon).

Falls River: From the second Saturday in May – February, the section between Austin Farm Road and Brook Trail bridges is catch and release only.

Beaver River/Pawcatuck confluence: catch and release only and no longer stocked.

Landlocked Atlantic Salmon: Up to two per day statewide through Feb. 28, 2026; count toward the overall trout/salmon limit.

Size limits: Minimum 8 inches for trout; 11 inches for landlocked Atlantic salmon.﻿

The following activities are prohibited:

Felt soled waders, boots or any porous-soled footwear that absorbs water, are prohibited in all Rhode Island freshwaters, including shared waters where Rhode Island rules apply.

Boats, motors, trailers, and equipment must be free of vegetation when entering or leaving state boat ramps to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Stocking information and freshwater size and creel limits are available in the 2025-2026 Freshwater Fishing Abstract, or by calling DEM's Great Swamp Field Office at 401-789-0281, or DEM’s Aquatic Resource Education office at 401-539-0019.

Anglers should guard against hypothermia by dressing in layers and wearing a warm hat and gloves. Hypothermia can result from cold, wind, rain, or cold water and may cause shivering, dizziness, slurred speech, confusion, poor coordination, rapid heartbeat, and shallow breathing. If hypothermia is suspected, call for help immediately, move the person to a warm area, remove wet clothing, and cover with dry layers or blankets.

DEM reminds the public that no ice is ever 100 percent safe. Ice strength can’t be judged by appearance or conditions, and DEM does not monitor local ice. For updates at Lincoln Woods, Meshanticut, and Goddard Memorial, call the Ice Info Line at 401-667-6222 or visit www.riparks.ri.gov/icesafety.

