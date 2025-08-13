Robert H. Petrocelli, Jr. Named To Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State List 2025

Robert Petrocelli, Jr. from the South Florida General Office of New York Life is on the 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list.

FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert H. Petrocelli, Jr. from the South Florida General Office of New York Life has been listed on the 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.A New York Life agent for 46 years, Mr. Petrocelli received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.“We are honored that Robert (Bob) appears on this prestigious list,” said Roberto Recine, managing partner of the South Florida General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Bob has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”Robert H. Petrocelli, Jr. is the Managing Director of Petrocelli Financial Services LLC and has a degree from the University of South Carolina. When he’s not in the office, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Anne, and their son, Christopher, and he is an avid golfer.Data provided by SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of 12/31/24.Source: Forbes.com (July, 2025).Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently ( see methodology ). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, service models, planning services, team structures and expertise, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions; individuals must choose the right FSP based on their unique needs and circumstances. SHOOK’s research, rankings and opinions are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.SMRU #8103786.1 exp. 7.31.26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.