Bodyloom Wellness Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Khush Thanki, co-founder of Bodyloom Wellness, with the Candela Matrix

Bodyloom Wellness is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services.

We chose Candela’s Matrix Pro RF Microneedling system because it offers customizable depth and energy settings, allowing us to effectively treat a wide range of skin tones and types with confidence.” — Jimmy Thanki, Bodyloom Wellness

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodyloom Wellness is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Bodyloom Wellness to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Bodyloom Wellness to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and types.Visible results with minimal downtime.Consistent and predictable energy delivery.The Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Bodyloom Wellness: Dedicated to Transformative Care“At Bodyloom Wellness, inclusivity and safety are non-negotiable." Says Khush and Jimmy Thanki, co-founders of Bodyloom Wellness. "We chose Candela’s Matrix Pro RF Microneedling system because it offers customizable depth and energy settings, allowing us to effectively treat a wide range of skin tones and types with confidence. This technology ensures that every client—regardless of skin type—can experience powerful skin rejuvenation with minimal risk.”Whether you're looking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments offer visible, natural-looking results tailored to your unique skin journey. Bodyloom Wellness is the place to begin your Matrixjourney.Experience the MatrixDifferenceVisit Bodyloom Wellness and discover how MatrixTreatments can help you achieve radiant, youthful skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit bodyloom.com or call 469-455-0655.About Bodyloom WellnessBodyloom Wellness, located in Frisco, Texas, is a premier medical spa dedicated to aesthetic excellence and whole-body wellness. Led by a team of clinical experts, Bodyloom blends advanced aesthetic artistry with medical precision to deliver transformative, non-surgical results. The practice specializes in anti-aging treatments, functional health protocols, and personalized wellness regimens designed to rejuvenate the face, optimize the body, and elevate long-term vitality.Rooted in compassion and driven by results, Bodyloom takes a fully customized approach to care. By combining cutting-edge aesthetic procedures with science-backed therapies, the team creates individualized pathways to beauty, longevity, and metabolic balance. Whether the goal is graceful facial rejuvenation, improved energy, or full-body transformation, clients are met with refined technique, modern telehealth access, and a deep understanding that true wellness is never one-size-fits-all.Bodyloom Wellness—where aesthetic innovation meets functional wellness for exquisite, lasting results.

