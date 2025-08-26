GoHighLevel Pricing: SaaS and White-Label Options Detailed in Updated Plan Guide

GoHighLevel Pricing

TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a provider of CRM, marketing automation, and white-label SaaS solutions, has published an updated pricing guide for agencies, small businesses, and SaaS operators. The overview details the platform’s three subscription tiers: Starter, Unlimited, and Pro plans, alongside available trial access and optional communication add-ons.The updated overview details the three core GoHighLevel pricing plans Starter - $97/monthlyUnlimited - $297/monthlyAgency Pro/SaaS - $497/monthlyEach plan includes access to GoHighLevel’s CRM, funnel builder, automation workflows, and communication tools, with additional options for AI features and white-label functionality at higher tiers.GoHighLevel Pricing Plans and Tiers ExpandedGoHighLevel offers three subscription levels—Starter, Unlimited, and Pro—each with a fixed monthly rate and a set of features designed to meet different organizational needs.1. Starter Plan – $97 per monthIntended for individuals and small teams, the Starter plan provides access to GoHighLevel’s core CRM and automation features, including:- Unlimited users and contacts- Three sub-accounts for managing multiple clients or business units- Funnel and email split testing for campaign optimization- Built-in prospecting tool (daily usage limits apply)- Access to the GoHighLevel CRM, SMS, and email marketing functionsThis plan forms the entry point into the GoHighLevel ecosystem, offering essential tools without committing to higher-tier pricing. Learn more: https://khrissteven.com/highlevel-price 2. Unlimited Plan – $297 per monthThe Unlimited tier expands features for established businesses and agencies. It includes:- Unlimited sub-accounts- White-label desktop application for custom branding- Basic API access for integrations- Ability to resell WhatsApp, WordPress hosting, and the AI Employee tool- One customizable dashboard for centralized reportingThis tier is often selected by agencies seeking GoHighLevel white-label pricing options and greater flexibility in managing multiple brands.3. Pro Plan – $497 per monthThe Pro plan is designed for agencies running SaaS products through GoHighLevel. It includes:- SaaS Mode for launching and managing a software-as-a-service offering- Automated account reporting and client billing- SaaS Configurator for creating custom subscription packages- Advanced API access for complex integrations- Unlimited dashboards, user-level reporting, and custom object creationThis tier is aligned with GoHighLevel SaaS pricing models, providing agencies with infrastructure to scale recurring software revenue. Learn more: https://khrissteven.com/highlevel-cost All plans include GoHighLevel’s CRM, funnel builder, pipeline management, SMS and email automation. Communication tools such as phone numbers and WhatsApp messaging are available at additional usage-based rates.Why Marketers and Agencies Are Adopting GoHighLevelGoHighLevel has seen a steady increase in adoption among digital marketers, agencies, and SaaS providers who are looking to consolidate multiple software tools into a single platform.According to data from BuiltWith, more than 500,000 live websites and landing pages are currently powered by GoHighLevel, reflecting its growing role in the marketing technology landscape.Factors contributing to adoption include:- Tool Consolidation – Combining CRM, funnel building, SMS/email marketing, scheduling, and call tracking into one system.- White-Label Options – With GoHighLevel white-label pricing, agencies can rebrand the platform under their own business identity.- Automation and AI Integration – Features such as GoHighLevel AI pricing tools and workflow automations help reduce repetitive tasks and improve campaign execution.- Customizable Pricing Models – Through GoHighLevel SaaS pricing and rebilling options, agencies can set client-specific rates for communication and AI features.- Scalability – From freelancers to multi-location agencies, GoHighLevel is structured to support growth without requiring additional third-party tools. https://khrissteven.com/highlevel-price GoHighLevel Communications and AI PricingIn addition to its core subscription tiers, GoHighLevel offers optional communication and AI automation features. These are available on either a pay-per-use basis or through flat-rate unlimited plans.SMS and Email Pricing- GoHighLevel SMS Pricing: Messages are billed per text, with rates varying by country and carrier.- GoHighLevel Email Pricing: Email is included up to fair-use limits, with options for dedicated domains or external SMTP services for high-volume senders.Phone Numbers and WhatsApp Pricing- GoHighLevel Phone Number Pricing: Local and toll-free numbers are billed monthly, with per-minute charges for inbound and outbound calls.- GoHighLevel WhatsApp Pricing: WhatsApp messaging is available via approved providers, with rates based on message type and volume. Agencies using WhatsApp GoHighLevel pricing may also resell the service to clients.===> Click Here to Get Started With HighLevel https://www.gohighlevel.com/price GoHighLevel AI Pricing – AI Employee SuiteThe AI Employee is GoHighLevel’s all-in-one automation assistant, incorporating:- Voice AI for handling customer calls ($0.13 per minute or unlimited usage under the flat-rate plan)- Conversation AI for SMS and chat interactions ($0.02 per message)- Reviews AI for automated review requests and responses ($0.08 per review)- Content AI for generating written and visual content ($0.09 per 1,000 words and $0.06 per image)- Funnel AI for building pre-configured, high-converting funnels ($0.99 per funnel)- Workflow AI Assistant for automation setup ($0.02 per request)For agencies and businesses with high usage, GoHighLevel AI Employee Pricing also includes an unlimited monthly plan at $97 per sub-account. This option provides unrestricted access to all AI tools without individual usage charges, aligning with predictable budgeting needs.These AI features are designed to complement GoHighLevel’s CRM and communication capabilities, making the platform adaptable to industries ranging from marketing agencies to SaaS providers. Learn more: https://khrissteven.com/highlevel-cost GoHighLevel White-Label and SaaS Pricing OverviewGoHighLevel provides white-label and SaaS functionality that enables agencies to rebrand the platform and extend it to their clients. These options begin at the Unlimited Plan level and expand further with the Pro Plan.White-Label Features- GoHighLevel white-label pricing begins at $297 per month under the Unlimited Plan. This includes a rebranded desktop application, domain mapping, and client portals with custom branding.- Agencies may also extend white-label options to mobile applications for iOS and Android with additional setup costs.- White-label functionality allows agencies to manage client accounts while presenting the platform as their own.SaaS Mode- GoHighLevel SaaS pricing is available under the Pro Plan at $497 per month. SaaS Mode enables agencies to configure custom subscription tiers, bundle features, and manage client billing.- The SaaS Configurator supports account provisioning, reporting, and subscription management for agencies seeking to operate the platform in a software-as-a-service model.Reselling Communication and AI Tools- Agencies using white-label or SaaS Mode can set their own client pricing for add-ons such as phone numbers, WhatsApp messaging, SMS, email, and the AI Employee suite.- Options include marking up usage-based rates or offering the GoHighLevel AI Employee pricing flat-rate plan at $97 per sub-account.These pricing structures provide flexibility for agencies working with multiple clients, enabling them to manage both services and software access from a single platform.The Future of HighLevel: Should You Consider GoHighLevel?For small businesses, lean agencies, and growing SaaS providers, choosing the right marketing and CRM platform often comes down to balancing cost, features, and ease of use. GoHighLevel positions itself as an alternative to multiple specialized tools, enabling users to run their operations from a single, unified system.In terms of functionality, GoHighLevel covers a wide range of needs that traditionally require separate subscriptions. For instance:- It offers funnel-building and sales automation capabilities similar to ClickFunnels and Kartra.- It replaces core CRM functions provided by platforms like Pipedrive, HubSpot, and Keap, while integrating marketing automation and omnichannel communication.- It includes native SMS and email marketing tools, reducing the need for third-party senders.By combining these functions into one subscription, GoHighLevel can reduce the complexity of managing multiple tools, simplify billing, and improve workflow efficiency—particularly for users who operate in competitive, resource-conscious markets.However, as with any platform, it’s important to assess your specific needs, budget, and client deliverables before committing. The GoHighLevel Free Trial and GoHighLevel Pricing Guide allow prospective users to evaluate the platform’s CRM, automation, and white-label features against existing tools and industry alternatives.Disclosure: KhrisDigital is an independent entity and is not affiliated with or employed by GoHighLevel. KhrisDigital may receive compensation if a purchase is made through certain links in this release. All opinions expressed are those of KhrisDigital and are not official statements from GoHighLevel Inc.About GoHighLevel CRMFounded in 2018, GoHighLevel is a cloud-based marketing and CRM platform designed for agencies, small businesses, and SaaS providers. The platform combines sales funnels, CRM, SMS and email automation, white-label SaaS tools, and AI-powered features into a single, integrated system. GoHighLevel supports over 500,000 active businesses globally and integrates with more than 1,000 third-party applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company continues to develop new automation capabilities and communication tools to meet the evolving needs of its users.About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital is a digital marketing, SEO, and affiliate brand founded by Khris Steven. KhrisDigital helps SaaS, startups and small business implement ROI-driven SEO and artificial intelligence strategies to show up on search results, acquire targeted traffic that explodes their businesses. Khris also produces in-depth reviews, comparisons, and resources to help marketers, agencies, and entrepreneurs select and implement the best software tools for their business goals. Through industry analysis, product testing, and transparent reporting, Khris' blogs assists readers in making informed technology decisions.

