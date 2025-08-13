CTG Federal is named NetApp North America USPS, DoD Partner of the Year for FY’25

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTG Federal announced today that it has been named the NetApp North America USPS Partner of the Year, recognizing overall NetApp FY’25 revenue and YoY growth in the U.S. Public Sector market; and DoD Partner of the Year, recognizing strong performance in the DoD space, propelled by dynamic customer relationships and a commitment to growth, in NetApp fiscal year 2025 (FY’25). The North America Partner Awards winners have exemplified NetApp’s goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across its cloud, flash, and NetApp Keystone® portfolios.

“With enterprise AI adoption accelerating, we’re at an exciting crossroads where solution providers can shape the next wave of technological innovation,” said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. “I want to congratulate CTG Federal on being named USPS and DoD Partner of the Year. Their partnership is integral to NetApp’s success as we work together to give customers the confidence they need to navigate the era of intelligence.”

For the full list of NetApp North America Partner Awards for FY'25, read the NetApp press release.



About CTG Federal

CTG Federal, a Cohesive Technology Group company, is an SBA-certified small business that excels in servicing dozens of federal defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations with best-in-class information technology. Our experienced team of sales and engineering professionals design and deliver IT hardware and software solutions that save time and money for our customers. Headquartered in Virginia, we have dedicated resources in all regions across the continental United States.

