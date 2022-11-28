PRESS RELEASE: CTG FEDERAL HOLDS NASA SEWP V CONTRACT

CTG Federal Holds NASA SEWP V Contract, Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory

CTG Federal, LLC has completed the novation process and now holds the NASA SEWP V contract under Group B – Small Business. Through this contract, CTG will offer enterprise technology products and solutions from its network of IT vendors to its government customers.

Specific information regarding CTG’s SEWP V contract is available at https://www.ctgfederal.com/contracts/.

NASA’s SEWP V contract is a GWAC consisting of over 140 pre-competed Prime Contract Holders, including more than 100 small business. The contract offers product-based services such as installation, maintenance and other services related to in-scope products to all Federal Agencies (including Department of Defense) and their approved support service contractors.

About: CTG Federal was founded in the late 2017. Headquartered in the greater Washington DC area, CTG Federal has satellite offices throughout the United States. CTG Federal is an SBA certified small business that excels in servicing dozens of U.S. Federal Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence agencies via their depth of IT expertise and solutions. They specialize in designing and implementing next generation solutions enabling their customers to save time and money. CTG Federal is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for four years running, as well as a member of CRN’s Tech Elite 250.



