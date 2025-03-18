CTG Federal Becomes Authorized NVIDIA DGX Solution Provider to Empower Government with Advanced AI and HPC Solutions

CTG Federal, a Cohesive Technology Group company, Becomes Authorized NVIDIA DGX Solution Provider, Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTG Federal, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), cybersecurity, and IT modernization solutions to the federal government, today announced that it is now a Solution Provider, in the NVIDIA Partner Network, with DGX AI Compute Systems competency. This enables CTG Federal to provide NVIDIA DGX systems and comprehensive AI solutions to its government clients, further solidifying its position as a trusted technology advisor for federal agencies.

The NVIDIA DGX platform offers state-of-the-art infrastructure for accelerated computing and is designed to facilitate AI and data analytics workloads at scale. As an authorized partner, CTG Federal will leverage its deep federal contracting expertise and advanced technology capabilities to help public sector organizations streamline the deployment of AI-driven initiatives, optimize mission-critical workloads, and unlock the power of data-driven insights.

“Becoming an official channel partner of NVIDIA DGX systems underscores our commitment to delivering the best possible solutions for our clients in the federal marketplace,” said Bob Ciotti, Chief Architect for HPC & AI at CTG Federal. “AI and machine learning can drive innovation and efficiency across nearly every segment of government operations. By collaborating with NVIDIA, we can help agencies harness the power of DGX systems to accelerate innovation and achieve our goals more efficiently.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

● Enhanced AI & HPC Solutions: Federal agencies can now acquire NVIDIA DGX systems through CTG Federal, ensuring rapid deployment of powerful, scalable infrastructure for AI, HPC, and data analytics.

● In-Depth Technical Expertise: CTG Federal’s engineers and solution architects are trained in the latest AI and HPC technologies, enabling them to design, deploy, and support custom solutions for unique government needs.

● Streamlined Procurement: With CTG Federal’s established contract vehicles and extensive experience navigating federal procurement processes, government customers can securely and efficiently procure NVIDIA DGX solutions that meet their requirements.

● Dedicated Support & Services: CTG Federal and NVIDIA will provide ongoing support, professional services, and training programs to ensure continued success with AI initiatives.

This achievement underscores CTG Federal’s leadership in delivering end-to-end technology solutions that address critical federal challenges. By combining CTG Federal’s proven track record of supporting government solutions with state-of-the-art NVIDIA DGX systems, federal agencies gain a trusted ally to help them thrive in the era of AI-driven operations.

For more information about CTG Federal, join us at widely attended industry tradeshows, including NVIDIA GTC, or to explore our newly expanded AI and HPC offerings and learn how NVIDIA DGX solutions can power your agency’s objectives, please contact us at contact@ctgfederal.com.

