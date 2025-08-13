GeniusVets Returns to VetVision 2025 in Atlanta, GA as a Trusted TVC Preferred Partner

GeniusVets Returns to TVC’s VetVision 2025 as a Preferred Partner, Offering Free Marketing Resources and Growth Strategies to Veterinary Professionals

GeniusVets Returns to TVC’s VetVision 2025 as a Preferred Partner, Offering Free Marketing Resources and Growth Strategies to Veterinary Professionals

Marketing should work as hard as you do. Our goal is to help every practice understand what’s working, what’s not, and where the biggest opportunities for growth lie.” — Carlin Guidi, Head of Marketing at GeniusVets

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets , the leading marketing platform built exclusively for the veterinary industry, is proud to return as a featured exhibitor at TVC ’s VetVision 2025, one of the most anticipated events of the year for independent veterinary practices, happening in Atlanta, Georgia, September 13-14. As a preferred partner of The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) for over five years, GeniusVets continues to empower TVC members with smarter, more strategic marketing solutions that drive real results.VetVision 2025, hosted by TVC, the largest group purchasing organization (GPO) in the veterinary industry, brings together both shareholders and non-shareholders for a high-value weekend of education, collaboration, and connection. The event is known for showcasing innovative solutions from trusted preferred partners, and GeniusVets is proud to be among them again this year.For more than half a decade, GeniusVets has partnered with TVC to provide its members with exclusive pricing, free resources, and practical marketing education built around the unique challenges of veterinary ownership. Whether you're looking to attract more loyal clients, improve your online visibility, or optimize your digital workflows, GeniusVets provides tools and support designed to deliver real ROI.“At GeniusVets, we understand the challenges that come with running a veterinary practice,” said Carlin Guidi, Head of Marketing at GeniusVets. “TVC members are some of the most engaged and conscientious veterinary professionals we work with, and we’re proud to offer tools that reflect that same level of intention and integrity. We believe practice’s marketing should work as hard as they do. Our goal is to help every practice understand what’s working, what’s not, and where the biggest opportunities for growth lie.”This year at VetVision, GeniusVets invites attendees to visit their booth for a personalized look at how their current marketing strategies are performing and how to take them to the next level. As part of their booth experience, visitors will have the opportunity to sit down with our Head of Consulting, Sam Daddona, for a free Marketing Health Exam, a one-on-one assessment that evaluates a practice’s digital presence from the ground up. This personalized consultation includes insights into:- Website performance and real-time traffic trends- Local SEO and visibility opportunities- Competitive benchmarks- Actionable steps to attract more pet owners“This isn’t just a booth visit, it's a hands-on strategy session that can uncover what’s holding your practice back and where you can grow smarter,” said Daddona. “We invite all practice owners, managers, and team leaders to stop by and explore what’s possible.”Whether you're just getting started or you're looking to refine your strategy so you can begin growing your practice, GeniusVets offers practical advice and resources tailored to your goals. Attendees can also enter an exclusive giveaway and pick up free tools to start using once they are home from VetVision.Don’t miss your chance to meet the team, explore free resources, and discover how partnering with GeniusVets can help your practice flourish. Register today and find GeniusVets this September to see what’s possible when you have the right marketing partner in your corner.About GeniusVetsGeniusVets is the veterinary industry’s top-rated marketing platform, founded by a DVM and a practice owner. We empower veterinary professionals with marketing strategies, tools, and education that improve visibility, boost client acquisition and retention, and support sustainable practice growth. Learn more at www.geniusvets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.