Vertikal6 Named to Providence Business News’ 2025 Fastest Growing Companies

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 , a Rhode Island-based leader in managed IT services and strategic technology consulting, is proud to announce its selection as an honoree in Providence Business News’ 2025 Fastest Growing Companies program, recognized in the $2.5 million to $15 million revenue category.This honor reflects Vertikal6’s sustained growth, client-focused innovation, and market leadership—driven by its mission to help organizations achieve IT operational maturity. Through its elevate™ Foundations Managed Services platform, Vertikal6 enables clients to shift from reactive support to a proactive, strategically aligned technology strategy.“We believe maturity creates certainty,” said Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6. “We go beyond keeping the lights on—helping clients evolve their infrastructure, security, and business strategy so technology becomes a catalyst for transformation.”Vertikal6’s Success Architecture Framework and maturity-based service model reduce risk, increase productivity, and enhance the user experience. Clients gain tailored strategic roadmaps, built-in security layers, and user-first services – each aligned to deliver measurable business results.With innovations like elevate™ Advantage —its latest virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service—Vertikal6 delivers expert guidance, strategy, and peace of mind at a fraction of the cost. Combined with its focus on responsible AI governance, the company redefines the MSP role, serving as a true long-term growth partner rather than just a vendor.“PBN’s recognition reflects our team’s hard work and dedication to drive real outcomes for our clients,” Norberg said. “We’ve built our business on what matters most - making IT an engine for growth, not a barrier. Our success is inseparable from our clients’ success, and that’s what makes this award especially meaningful.”About the Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ProgramEach year, Providence Business News honors top-performing businesses in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts for sustained growth, industry leadership, and innovation. Honorees are selected for their revenue performance, strategic differentiation, and market impact.About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. We transform businesses through our comprehensive process: onboarding, discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization. Our team brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes, with more ITIL-certified professionals than competitors and experience managing environments from 30 to 5,000 desktops. As a full-service technology partner, we offer managed services, cybersecurity & consulting, custom software development, website development, and digital marketing in a unified approach that addresses your complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a 3-year horizon to quarterly reviews using our 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 elevates your technology maturity and transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic advantage.Carla NiuttaDirector of Sales & Marketingcniutta@vertikal6.com401-825-4400

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.