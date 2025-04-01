MGX Beverage Group Partners with Vertikal6 to Enhance IT Operations with elevate™ Foundations Managed Services

With elevate™ Foundations, we’re providing the right mix of proactive support and strategic planning to empower their team and drive efficiency.” — Rick Norberg, CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 , a leading Managed Service Provider, today announced it is entering into a strategic partnership with MGX Beverage Group , a leading supply chain and logistics company specializing in the U.S. beverage alcohol industry. Through this new relationship, MGX will leverage Vertikal6’s new elevate™ Foundations Managed Service offering to optimize its technology infrastructure.MGX serves the beverage alcohol industry with tailored solutions to streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance in the often complex three tier system. The company has long-standing relationships with major U.S. retail chains and suppliers from around the world. As it continues to expand, MGX sought an external Managed Services Provider (MSP) to support its growing end-user base and develop proactive IT strategies to drive future success.“We are thrilled to partner with Vertikal6 and take advantage of their elevate™ Foundations offering,” said Scott Gartner, CIO at MGX Beverage. “This partnership enables us to focus on delivering exceptional service to our retail and supplier partners while Vertikal6 ensures our IT infrastructure is optimized for success.”The new partnership with Vertikal6 enables MGX to address key IT challenges, including:• Enhanced End-User Support & Strategic IT Growth – As MGX continues to grow, the company requires a robust IT partner to manage increasing support demands while aligning technology with long-term business objectives.• Consolidation of Azure Environment – Simplifying license management under a single source ensures greater efficiency, cost control, and streamlined operations.• Improved IT Support for Remote Locations – With multiple locations, MGX requires a partner that could provide both remote and onsite support to ensure seamless business operations.“Our team is excited to work with MGX Beverage, helping them streamline their IT operations and position their business for sustained growth,” said Rick Norberg, CEO at Vertikal6. “With elevate™ Foundations, we’re providing the right mix of proactive support and strategic planning to empower their team and drive efficiency.”Vertikal6’s elevate™ Foundations offering is designed to meet the modern challenges of IT management by providing businesses with advanced technology solutions tailored to optimize operations and enhance performance. Key features of elevate™ Foundations include:• Proactive Monitoring – Continuous surveillance of IT infrastructure to preemptively address potential issues.• 24/7 Support – IT experts are always available to ensure seamless operations and minimal downtime.• Robust Service Desk – Dedicated support for all user queries and issues, ensuring quick and effective resolution to maintain productivity.• Strategic IT Leadership – Virtual IT leadership services that align technology with business goals and strategic objectives, enhancing overall performance and operational efficiency.• Simplified Per User Pricing Model – Transparent and predictable pricing that scales with the size of the business, making IT budgeting straightforward and manageable.• Flexible and Agile Framework – Customizable solutions that adapt to evolving business needs, ensuring IT services align with current demands and future growth.For more information about elevate™ Foundations, visit https://vertikal6.com/ About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. We transform businesses through our comprehensive process: discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization. Our team brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes, with more ITIL-certified professionals than competitors and experience managing environments from 30 to 5,000 desktops. As a full-service technology partner, we offer managed services, software development, and digital marketing in a unified approach that addresses your complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a 3-year horizon to quarterly reviews using our 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 elevates your technology maturity and transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic advantage.About MGX Beverage GroupMGX Beverage Group is a highly specialized supply chain and logistics company that caters to the beverage alcohol industry. Founded in 1930, it has extensive expertise in all facets of beverage alcohol logistics and compliance, from importation and distribution to warehousing, inventory management, and delivery at retail. Today MGX has global reach, with 150-plus employees managing over 10 million cases annually. From the beginning, the company’s focus has been on building long-term relationships with customers, and this core tenet remains just as critical today. With foundational expertise in end-to-end supply chain management and designing supply chain solutions to optimize route-to-market, MGX delivers operational effectiveness to its customers, leveraging crucial capabilities in demand forecasting, inventory management, and customer service. For more information, visit www.mgxbeverage.com

