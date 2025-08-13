Palladin Technologies Ranks No. 325 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Palladin ranked No.24 among B2B Services Providers

Palladin Technologies ranks No. 325 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, marking a second consecutive year of exceptional growth with 434% revenue increase.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years, and improving our position by breaking into the top 6.5% of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., is an incredible achievement” — Brandon Ward

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Palladin Technologies is No. 325 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO of Palladin Technologies, said: "Being named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years, and improving our position by breaking into the top 6.5% of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., is an incredible achievement. To say I’m proud is an understatement. However, the true credit goes to our incredibly talented, driven team of superheroes at Palladin, our exceptional clients, and our strong partnership with Salesforce. The diverse experiences and perspectives our team brings from 12 countries and counting have been key to our success.Making the Inc. 5000 list isn’t just about growth for us—it’s about commitment: commitment to our core values of performance, accountability, leadership, and client success. It’s about staying true to our mission and empowering our people with intrinsic motivation. As a leader in adopting and implementing cutting-edge technologies, we’re not afraid to push the boundaries of what's possible while ensuring that human judgment, perspective, and experience are always central to our solution.As a trusted Salesforce Summit-Level Consulting Partner, we’re proud to work alongside one of the world’s most innovative companies, delivering transformative value to our clients through technology and forward-thinking strategies".This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Palladin TechnologiesPalladin Technologies, a Summit Salesforce partner, was founded in 2016 and specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Advisory, Optimization,Integration, AI and Managed Services for its clients. The company boasts a rapidly growing team of 140 full-time members with over 600 Salesforce certifications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin serves clients worldwide through its global locations, delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

