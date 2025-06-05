Lorna Martinez Magill Joins Palladin Technologies as Chief Financial Officer

Lorna Martinez Magill joins Palladin Technologies as CFO, bringing over 20 years of financial leadership to drive growth and operational efficiency.

I am honored to join Palladin Technologies at such an exciting time in the company’s growth journey. I look forward to contributing my expertise to support the company’s financial strategy.” — Lorna Martinez Magill

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies is excited to announce the appointment of Lorna Martinez Magill, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this capacity, Lorna will lead the company’s financial strategy and operations, driving growth and success through her extensive expertise and leadership.Lorna brings more than two decades of experience in financial management and strategic planning. Prior to joining Palladin Technologies, Lorna served as the Founder & CEO of EmpoweredFinances, where she helped individuals and entrepreneurs navigate their financial journeys with personalized advice and comprehensive financial strategies.Her previous roles, including CFO at PATH Foundation and Founder of several successful ventures, have honed her skills in financial reporting, compliance, budgeting, and operational efficiency. Lorna’s expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing Palladin Technologies’ financial operations and supporting its continued expansion.Palladin Technologies, is a Salesforce Summit partner, committed to providing innovative solutions that drive business transformation and deliver exceptional value to clients. As a high-growth company, Palladin has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence, earning recognition as part of the GAFast40 and ranking in the Inc. 5000’s Top 13% of fastest-growing companies in the United States. With Lorna’s leadership, the company is poised to build upon its momentum, ensuring that the financial infrastructure supports its ambitious goals and continued success.“We are thrilled to welcome Lorna as CFO,” said Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO of Palladin Technologies. “Lorna’s experience, judgment, acumen and strong sense of stewardship as a financial leader, coupled with an innate passion for financial responsibility, both personal & professional, will help Palladin ensure fundamental, operational excellence now and well into the future.”Lorna Martinez Magill shared her excitement about the new role, saying, “I am honored to join Palladin Technologies at such an exciting time in the company’s growth journey. I look forward to contributing my expertise to support the company’s financial strategy, drive operational efficiencies, and ensure that we continue to scale responsibly while delivering unmatched value to our clients. What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside such a talented, passionate, and forward-thinking team - together, I believe we can achieve extraordinary outcomes and set new standards for excellence in our industry."With her strategic insights and hands-on experience, Lorna will oversee the development and implementation of financial strategies that foster operational efficiency and sustainable growth for Palladin Technologies.About Palladin TechnologiesPalladin Technologies, a Summit Salesforce partner, was founded in 2016 and specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Advisory, Optimization, and Managed Services. The company boasts a rapidly growing team of 140 full-time members with over 600 Salesforce certifications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin serves clients worldwide through its global locations, delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service.

