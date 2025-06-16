Palladin Technologies Named a 2025 Georgia Fast 40 Honoree

Palladin Technologies ranked #3 in the lower middle market at the 2025 Georgia Fast 40 Awards, recognizing the state's top 40 fastest-growing companies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies was recognized as a 2025 Georgia Fast 40 honoree during the Georgia Fast 40 Awards Celebration. The event, hosted by the Atlanta chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth, took place on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The company ranked third in the lower middle market, earning recognition among Georgia's 40 fastest-growing companies.“We are humbled and honored to be a member of the 2025 Georgia Fast 40,” said Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO of Palladin Technologies. “This honor reflects the hard work and dedication of Palladin's highly talented and dedicated people, as well as our commitment to delivering exceptional value and business outcomes and to our clients. We are honored to be in the company of such innovative and impactful organizations.”During the awards ceremony, the honorees were celebrated for collectively generating over $8.5 billion in revenue and creating over 16,000 jobs across Georgia, underscoring the important role middle-market companies play in the state's economic growth."Being recognized as a 2025 Georgia Fast 40 honoree is a clear reflection of Palladin’s consistent growth and commitment to excellence," said Lorna Martinize Magill, Chief Financial Officer of Palladin Technologies. "Our continued success is driven by our strategic investments in technology, talent, and client relationships. This achievement not only highlights our financial performance but also demonstrates the impact of our innovative solutions and the strength of our team in delivering long-term value to our clients and stakeholders."Palladin Technologies was named in the top 13% of the 2024 Inc. 5000, further solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation. This recognition is a testament to the company’s sustained growth and impact across industries.The celebration was held at Flourish Atlanta, where leaders from the honoree companies gathered for a private reception, followed by an evening program and networking opportunities with top executives from across the region.Palladin Technologies continues to expand its national footprint and global reach, providing tailored solutions and exceptional customer service to clients. The company remains dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and supporting workforce empowerment in an increasingly digital world.About Palladin TechnologiesPalladin Technologies, a Summit Salesforce partner, was founded in 2016 and specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Advisory, Optimization, and Managed Services. The company boasts a rapidly growing team of 140 full-time members with over 600 Salesforce certifications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin serves clients worldwide through its global locations, delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service.

