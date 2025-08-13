OneWell Health Care Expands Independent Living Services to Orange County OneWell Contact Info - CA

OneWell Health Care is Now Providing Individuals with Developmental Disabilities With Independent Living Services Under the Orange County Regional Center

We’re thrilled to extend our services to Orange County and collaborate with the Orange County Regional Center to support individuals in achieving their goals for independence” — Aytekin Oldac, CEO & President of OneWell Health Care

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a trusted home care provider of personalized home and community-based services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the launch of its Independent Living Services (ILS) in Orange County under the Orange County Regional Center (OCRC).

This expansion reflects OneWell Health Care’s continued commitment to empowering individuals with IDD to lead more independent, self-directed lives within their communities. With a proven track record across California and other states, OneWell brings its person-centered approach to Orange County to support adults in developing critical life skills such as:

• Money management

• Meal planning and preparation

• Community safety

• Health and medical self-care

• Household organization

• Transportation training

• Self-advocacy and decision-making

With this expansion, OneWell Health Care now offers Independent Living Services in multiple counties across the state, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of care for the IDD community in California.

For more information about OneWell’s Independent Living Services or to make a referral, contact the OneWell Health Care support team.

