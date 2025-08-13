14th Annual Rock Your World Benefit Concert Set for September 7

Free Event to Raise Funds for Hope for Haiti Foundation, US Veterans Corp, NCLEAP, and Musical Empowerment

If you like classic rock and honoring our military/first responders (including Cary’s Police and Firefighters), you will love Rock Your World.” — Mark Martyak, chairman of RYW

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fourteenth year, the Rock Your World (RYW) team will be hosting a community-focused, family-friendly benefit concert to raise funds for charity. This year’s event will take place Sunday, Sept. 7, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fenton Square in Cary, and features live music from the Band of Brothers, the Rae Radick Band from Nashville, TN and the American Bombshells. Attendees will also be treated to a military tribute featuring a flyover from the Raleigh-based Bandit Flight Team. The main benefit concert will raise awareness of and funds for Hope for Haiti Foundation, US Veterans Corp, NCLEAP and Musical Empowerment, with every dollar donated going directly to these charities.“If you like classic rock and honoring our military/first responders (including Cary’s Police and Firefighters), you will love Rock Your World,” said Mark Martyak, chairman of RYW. “This family-friendly event will take place rain or shine under a tent in Fenton’s beautiful central park.”A new addition to RYW, an upscale evening event is being hosted for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mayton Inn, entitled “Sounds of Gratitude”. Sounds of Gratitude is a ticketed event featuring gourmet dining, an open bar, and can't-miss entertainment from NYC’s Mary Porter, Mexico’s Enrique Allende and Carolina Ballet pianist Kark Moraski. A few seats remain, and reservations can be made by contacting secretaryandsocial@gmail.com.“What I love about HFHF is there is Zero Entitlement…it is truly Haitians helping Haitians,” said Drew Schenck, owner of Dram & Draught, one of the Fenton businesses involved. Along with his work in Haiti, Schenck, a veteran himself, is involved in the local USVETs Corp. “RYW is also proud to support NCLEAP, a great organization that supports local fallen and injured first responders and their families. We’ll be honoring Cary Police and Firefighters with a ceremony during the day’s events.”“Fenton was created to be the perfect home for vibrant, meaningful community events like Rock Your World,” said Robert Canepa, General Manager for Fenton. “We look forward to hosting this dynamic fundraising event for the fourth year in a row and welcoming the Town of Cary to join us in this day of family fun.”This year, sponsors to date include PowerSecure, Land Farm Game, Financial Strategies, Vogel Companies, Endeavour, Gaylor Electric, PQS, The Mayton Inn, Towne Bank, Grey Hound Power, Dram & Draught, Social House Vodka, Moonbird Gin, Ruggero Piano, S&A Communications, Cary Magazine and Wake Living.For more information about the Rock Your World benefit concert and to learn how you can become a sponsor, visit www.rockyourworldraleigh.com For more information on the charity partners, visit hopeforhaitifoundation.com, https://myusvc.com/ https://www.nc-leap.org/ and https://musical-empowerment.org/ ###About Hope For Haiti FoundationHope For Haiti Foundation of Cary has been the international charity of choice with an incredible record of accomplishments in rural Haiti, including 68 hardworking Haitian employees, a 500 Student (K-13) School with the highest grades in the country two medical clinics that serve over 10,000 patients a year. The foundation will soon start construction on The Leadership Academy, a collegiate level school conceived to educate the next generation of integral Haitian leadership.About US Veterans CorpUS Veterans Corp are a Corp of Military and First Responder Veterans performing “Hands On” community service with a mission deployment attitude and consists of volunteers from every US Military Branch, Military Spouses, Military BRATS, ROTC, Patriotic Citizens, Foreign Allied Military, and a Parachute and Rappel Team. Their mission is to participate in community service projects and events in the military and civilian community.About NCLEAPNCLEAP is the North Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (NCLEAP) with a mission to respond to the actual needs of law enforcement officers, first responders, their families and civilian staff. The work of NCLEAP is focused on turning vulnerability into strength through education, training, peer support, and pastoral care.About Musical EmpowermentMusical Empowerment is celebrating its 23rd year. Their mission is to create equitable access to music education by pairing children with college mentors to inspire resilience and confidence. They envision a world where music is a catalyst for all children to unlock their unique potential.

