Indian flag to be raised in Newcastle to celebrate 79th Independence Day

Meenu Malhotra (right) with his excellency, Mr Vikram Doraiswarmi

NEWC, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A HISTORIC event is set to take place on Tyneside, as the city marks India’s 79th Independence Day with a flag hoisting at Newcastle Civic Centre.

And the hope is now that the celebration – set to take place on August 15 – will become an annual event to showcase the strengthening relationship between the North East and India.

The event has been organised by Meenu Malhotra, chairman of Malhotra Group PLC who last year became the first Honorary Consul General to India in the UK.

Throughout the year Mr Malhotra has worked to help boost economic opportunities between this country and one of the fastest growing economies in the world, building on more than two decades of building a relationship between the UK and India.

The celebration on August 15 has been agreed by Newcastle City Council and will see the Indian flag in place outside of the Civic Centre for the day, hoisted in front of an invited audience of local dignitaries and representatives from a wide range of organisations and academia.

“This is the first time in the history of Newcastle that the Indian national flag will have been flown outside of the Civic Centre and we are very grateful to the civic authorities that are allowing this to take place,” said Mr Malhotra.

“This is a very important event and will build on the relationship we are building between UK and what is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“This will send a very positive message to India and show the immense closeness we are developing.

“We would like to see this become an annual celebration and something that we can continue to build on, year on year.”

Along with invited guests, the flag ceremony is open to the general public and will be followed by refreshments served in the Civic Centre.

In the evening there will be an invitation-only cultural celebration with a range of entertainment provided by the Indian Association North East.

Since Mr Malhotra’s appointment as Honorary Consul, he has worked to build relationships between both countries from India House at Shields Road, Newcastle.

“We have inquiries from India on a range of subjects, from charitable causes to art and culture and on the political front,” he said.

“We have welcomed so many different people into our office and this relationship will only continue to get stronger as time goes on.”

Following on from his appointment Mr Malhotra opened an HDGI office, India House at Shields Road, Newcastle.

It has acted as a conduit to bring both public and private organisations together – along with the Indian Diaspora – to build strong ties between India and the North East for mutual benefit.

It reflects the national Free Trade Agreement which exists between the UK and India, created to deepen the trading relationship between the two countries by reducing trade barriers and creating new opportunities for businesses.

