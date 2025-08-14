Sherrod Banks was awarded the 2025 Law Honoree for the Business North Carolina Power List 2025

The Business NC Power List 2025 highlights approximately 500 of the state’s most influential figures, recognized for their impact in business and civic life.

It’s an honor to be recognized among many of North Carolina’s most respected leaders. This honor reflects not only my personal journey but the dedication of our entire team at The Banks Law Firm. ” — Sherrod Banks, Founder and Principal of The Banks Law Firm

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Banks Law Firm , P.A. (“TBLF”) proudly announces that its Founder and President, Sherrod Banks, has been recognized as a 2025 Law Honoree for the Business North Carolina Power List 2025. Sherrod's selection reflects his exceptional contributions to the legal profession, particularly in the areas of affordable housing and community development. Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation for legal excellence, strategic vision, and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of North Carolinians through innovative legal solutions and advocacy.Mr. Banks is a past Chair of the Governing Committee of the American Bar Association Forum on Affordable Housing and Community Development Law. He is an adjunct professor of law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he teaches housing and community development law. He has taught seminars and lectured extensively in the areas of affordable housing and community development law for the American Bar Association, Duke University Law School, North Carolina Central University School of Law, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, Carolinas’ Council of Housing and Code Officials, North Carolina Community Development Initiative, North Carolina Association of Community Development Corporations, and Duke University’s Certificate Program in Non-Profit Management. In the Fall 2000 edition of the ABA Journal of Affordable Housing & Community Development Law, Mr. Banks published an article entitled “PHAs Engaged in Mixed-Finance Transactions: Material Participation Versus Significant Functions”. He has also been a course planner, author, and lecturer for continuing legal education seminars for members of North Carolina and South Carolina bar associations on employment law issues.Sherrod founded The Banks Foundation in 2000 to help families who are moving from welfare to work and from public housing to private homeownership. As a reflection of this commitment, TBLF closes its doors for two days each year to provide volunteer support for the Triangle Golf Challenge, an event that raises funds and awareness for programs assisting first-time homebuyers as they transition from public assistance to private homeownership. Through this initiative and many others, Mr. Banks and TBLF continue to champion equity, empowerment, and opportunity in the communities they serve. In 2025, the Triangle Golf Challenge was able to donate over $20,000 to charities aligned with their mission, including The Banks Foundation.“It’s an honor to be recognized among many of North Carolina’s most respected leaders. This honor reflects not only my personal journey, but also the skills and dedication of our entire team at The Banks Law Firm. We remain committed to advancing affordable housing, fostering community development, and creating pathways to opportunity in the communities we serve.”About The Banks Law Firm, P.A.Founded in Durham, North Carolina, in 1994, The Banks Law Firm, P.A. (TBLF) has office locations in Durham, North Carolina, Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. TBLF has established most of the practice areas of a general civil law practice, representing clients in most areas of civil law, including the practice areas of affordable housing and community economic development law, business law, civil litigation, education, estate planning, labor and employment law, nonprofit corporations, public finance, cannabis and commercial real estate law. Teamwork between the attorneys and staff is the key to providing the best possible representation and service to clients in each of TBLF’s practice areas.Each year in June, TBLF closes for two days to volunteer for The Triangle Golf Challenge, The Banks Foundation’s Annual Golf Tournament. Proceeds provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers who have matriculated from public assistance to private homeownership and support other charities. This event reflects TBLF’s belief that strong communities are the foundation of meaningful progress and that every community deserves better.

