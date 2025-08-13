Serrala Recognized in The Hackett Group® Digital World Class® Matrix for Cash Application Software

Serrala’s Alevate Cash Application Software named Top Performer 2025 by The Hackett Group for business impact and efficiency.

Our Alevate Cash Application module is already helping companies worldwide transform their accounts receivable operations with advanced automation and cloud-native capabilities.” — Prashant Kumar, VP of Alevate AR at Serrala

HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced that its Alevate Cash Application solution has been recognized by The Hackett Group, a leading generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) consultancy, executive advisory, and industry analyst firm, in the Digital World ClassMatrix for Cash Application Software as a Top Performer for Business Case/Financial Impact. Read The Hacket Grouppress release here.Serrala believes that this independent industry recognition reflects the strength and completeness of Serrala’s cloud-based Accounts Receivable solution. Alevate Cash Application is designed to automate and optimize the cash application process, empowering finance teams to accelerate cash flow, reduce manual effort, and increase efficiency across the enterprise.“This recognition from The Hackett Grouphighlights Serrala as a relevant vendor in the Cash Application software market.” said Prashant Kumar, VP of Alevate AR at Serrala. “Our Alevate Cash Application module, while newer to market, is already helping companies worldwide transform their accounts receivable operations with advanced automation and cloud-native capabilities. We are proud to be recognized in this important space and of the measurable impact we deliver to organizations every day.”The Hackett Groupevaluated vendors based on a comprehensive set of criteria across ten critical capabilities for cash application software. Serrala’s inclusion reflects its long-standing expertise in cash application, built on over 40 years of industry leadership, combined with innovative cloud-based technology.Serrala’s Alevate suite offers a full range of advanced Accounts Receivable solutions designed to simplify and optimize the entire order-to-cash process. This latest recognition from The Hackett Groupadds to the growing momentum of the Alevate suite, particularly in the U.S. market, where organizations are increasingly seeking to automate and streamline cash application processes.For more information about Serrala’s Cash Application solutions, visit Cash Application Automation Software & Solutions | Serrala. About SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe. Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past. We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

