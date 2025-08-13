Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Bucks County, Pa.

Business Manager Invests in Award-Winning Franchise in Doylestown

I chose Payroll Vault because of its boutique model and its commitment to local ownership with national support.” — Frank Ayata, Payroll Vault in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Pennsylvania, signing a Doylestown-based business manager with payroll and employee benefits expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Frank Ayata chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it leverages his strengths in the marketplace. For years, he has been directly responsible for managing payroll operations, employee benefits administration, HR compliance, and full-cycle accounting, including budgeting and audit preparation, for several public schools. This hands-on experience has given him a deep understanding of the complexities that organizations face with workforce management and financial operations.“I chose Payroll Vault because of its boutique model and its commitment to local ownership with national support,” Ayata said. “The franchise offered the perfect balance: a proven system with modern technology, combined with the freedom to build relationships in my own community. I was particularly drawn to the personalized service model that stands in contrast to the impersonal call centers of large payroll providers, which I had bad experiences in the past as a school business manager.“As a longtime resident and business owner in this region, I value the opportunity to serve clients who want a more responsive, personal experience with payroll. I’m also passionate about building relationships with local businesses, schools, and nonprofits— areas where I already have strong ties and networks.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model offers a boutique-style experience where franchisees use their expertise in financial services to help grow the business community by filling a void,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision, creating long-term, sustainable success through award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”Regarding his decision to choose Payroll Vault, Ayata said there were several reasons that revolved around service and support.“What stood out most was Payroll Vault’s focus on consultative client service and the ability to customize payroll and workforce management solutions based on each client’s needs,” he said. “The support from other franchises and the corporate team, including training, technology, and branding, made it clear that I would be joining a network that’s committed to my success.”The award-winning franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Frank, you can reach him via email at Frank.Ayata@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

