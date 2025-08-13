USU Named as a Strong Performer in 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management Platforms

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights™ as a Strong Performer in the July 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management Platforms report. According to Gartner “IT service management platforms provide workflow management and automation solutions that improve integrated IT services and enhance employee productivity.”What Is Gartner Peer Insights?Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals.The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. The “Voice of the Customer” quadrant, identifies “all eligible vendors in the market categorized into four quadrants based on scores assigned for User Interest and Adoption (x-axis), and Overall Experience (y-axis).”According to Gartner, the same eligibility requirements and weighting used in the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants also apply for ratings in the vendor summary figures, including overall star rating, willingness to recommend and rating by category. Based on 23 total reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of 31 May 2025, USU has an Overall Rating of 4.6 out of 5 and a willingness to recommend of 90% in the field of IT Service Management Platforms.A USU customer from the IT Services industry, for example, describes USU ITSM in the summary of the evaluation as follows:“Cooperation is at a high level, requests for advice on the product or support with implementations are always responded to quickly. With its modules and customizing features, the tool offers many options to implement business and service management processes.”Johannes Biesing, Vice President, Product Management at USU, Says:“We are deeply grateful for the positive feedback from our customers and think that being recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management Platforms confirms that the USU ITSM Platform delivers real value in complex IT environments. Our strengths lie in the platform’s modular architecture, high degree of configurability, and ability to support end-to-end service management processes. Customers particularly value our responsive support and the close, collaborative approach we take to implementation and optimization. This acknowledgement encourages us to continue enhancing the platform with a strong focus on automation, usability, and enterprise integration.”Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management Platforms, Peer Contributors, 30 July 2025, complimentary copy is available at www.usu.com This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en-us/ Gartner disclaimerGartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.