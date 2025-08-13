OSCE Mission to Skopje celebrates International Youth Day with spotlight on civic engagement

The OSCE Mission to Skopje marked International Youth Day by celebrating the power of youth civic engagement at the “Youth Civic Engagement Award” ceremony, held at Suli An in Skopje’s Old Bazaar.

Organized by the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography and Youth and the National Youth Council of Macedonia, with the Mission’s support, the event honoured young individuals, informal groups, and youth organizations whose initiatives are transforming communities across North Macedonia.

In her address, Enrica Vida, Head of the Mission’s Office of Political Affairs and Communications, praised the “creativity, passion, and leadership” of young people and announced a new Youth and Security Award, which the Mission will launch in 2026. The award will recognize young leaders and organizations contributing to safer and more resilient communities, reinforcing the Mission’s commitment to the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda.

“Youth participation is more than a right – it is a responsibility, and a unique opportunity to shape our shared future,” said Vida. “From financial literacy projects linking Skopje and Costa Rica, to grassroots campaigns on gender equality, safety, and intercultural dialogue, you are showing that civic engagement is democracy in action.”

The ceremony showcased inspiring examples of youth-led initiatives, from urban revitalization projects in Skopje to intercultural summer camps for children from crisis-affected areas. These stories, Vida noted, are “sparks” that grow into lasting change.

As part of its three-year strategy, the Mission will continue to support youth-informed policies, structured dialogue with institutions, and initiatives such as the forthcoming National Youth Violence Prevention Task Force, a joint effort with the Ministry to develop evidence-based solutions reflecting young people’s needs and perspectives.

By bringing together decision-makers, civil society, and young leaders, this year’s International Youth Day reaffirmed a shared commitment: empowering youth as essential partners in building democratic, inclusive, and peaceful societies.