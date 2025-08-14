CMS Great Place to Work

CMS Financial earns 2025-2026 Great Place To Work™ Certification, scoring 27 points above UAE average with almost 100% employee approval.

At CMS Financial, our people are our greatest strength. This certification reflects our culture of trust, inclusion, and continuous growth.” — Nidal Hadi, CEO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Financial LLC is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 27 points higher than the average UAE company.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that CMS Financial stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."“At CMS Financial, we believe our people are our greatest strength. This certification reflects the culture we’ve intentionally built—one grounded in trust, inclusion, and continuous growth. We are proud to be recognized as a great place to work, and we remain committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered to succeed."— Nidal Hadi, CEO, CMS Financial LLCAt CMS Financial, we pride ourselves on fostering a people-first culture where trust, growth, and wellbeing are at the core of our values. This year, we introduced structured development plans and personalized training paths that allow employees to advance in their careers with clarity and purpose. We also launched wellness initiatives focused on work-life balance, mental health support, and flexible work environments. Our open-door leadership culture ensures that every voice is heard, and our long-tenured team—many of whom have been with us for over a decade—reflects the strength of the environment we've built.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://cmsfinancial.ae/careers/ About CMS FinancialCMS Financial is a UAE-regulated multi-asset brokerage committed to delivering high-quality investment opportunities and an exceptional trading experience. With advanced trading technology, access to a wide range of global instruments, and a dedicated team of market experts, CMS empowers traders at every level.Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), CMS operates with full transparency and fairness across all markets. Our mission is to exceed expectations by combining cutting-edge tools, personalized insights, and a client-first approach—enabling traders to reach their financial goals with confidence.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.