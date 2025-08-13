Space Force Association Announces Lieutenant General Philip A. Garrant as Featured Speaker at Spacepower Conference
SFA announces Lieutenant General Philip A. Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command at the United States Space Force, as Spacepower Conference featured speakerCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association proudly announces that Lieutenant General Philip A. Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command at the United States Space Force, will be a featured speaker at the third annual Spacepower Conference, the premier forum for space professionals.
Lt. Gen. Garrant leads the research, design, development, acquisition, launch, and sustainment of satellites and the associated command and control systems. In addition to an extensive portfolio that includes military satellite communication, missile warning, navigation and timing, Lt. Gen. Garrant is responsible for more than 15,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel worldwide and an annual budget of $15.6 billion,
Lt. Gen. Garrant joins General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force at The Spacepower Conference, held from December 10–12 at the Hilton Orlando. SPC2025 brings together industry leaders, government officials, and academic experts to explore the latest innovations in space technology and policy.
“We are honored to welcome Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant to the Spacepower Conference stage again this year,” said Bill “Hippie” Woolf, President and CEO of the Space Force Association. “His leadership in advancing our nation’s satellite capabilities and space systems is unmatched. From missile warning to navigation, communications, and emerging space programs, Lt. Gen. Garrant’s insights will be an invaluable addition to Spacepower Conference. We look forward to hearing from him and his team about how they are revolutionizing the space acquisition process.”
Additionally, SFA is excited to announce an official campaign in partnership with the Space Systems Command (SSC) to proactively foster informed advocacy and support for acquisition strategy and achievements. The partnership campaign will include a series of videos, articles and interviews that features Guardian stories, thought leaders and more on SFA social media channels and website.
The conference will feature a robust program of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities centered on vital themes of innovation and cooperation in space technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, share insights, and forge connections with key stakeholders in the space community.
Registration Now Open
Spacepower Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain essential insights into the future of space power. Don’t miss your chance to participate in this vital discussion: Register now to guarantee your attendance as space is limited. Tickets are free for USSF Guardians, active duty uniformed military members and government civilians in direct support of the USSF.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Join us in Orlando for an inspiring event that promises to advance the conversation around space power and innovation. We offer a variety of sponsorship packages that are designed to maximize visibility, amplify impact, and connect organizations with space professionals and audiences that shape the future of the space domain. For more information on sponsorships, please visit Spacepower Sponsorship - Space Force Association.
About the Spacepower Conference
The Spacepower Conference is an incubator and accelerator of today’s top organizations building tomorrow’s most important space power innovations. Learn about the upcoming missions, the rising challenges we’re facing, and the opportunities for ensuring a safer and more secure domain for our nation and beyond.
About SFA Space Week
SFA Space Week will take place from December 9-13, 2025. This week-long celebration will feature various events and activities designed to inspire the next generation of space professionals, explorers and innovators.
About The Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.