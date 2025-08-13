Madhya Pradesh to Host Heartfulness Tri-Nation Tri-Services Lord Buddha Circuit Motorcycle Expedition
This unique international initiative will be ceremonially flagged off on 14th August 2025 from Lumbini, Nepal—the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha—in the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal and the Ambassadors of India and Sri Lanka. The journey symbolizes the shared spiritual legacy and cultural bonds of the three nations.
The 50-member delegation includes 25 defense officers from the armed forces of India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, along with 25 youth ambassadors, media professionals, and volunteers. Together, they will follow the revered Lord Buddha Circuit, engaging with significant historical and spiritual sites.
As the expedition moves through Madhya Pradesh, participants will explore the state’s ancient Buddhist heritage—from Ashokan-era sites to tranquil natural landscapes and enduring cultural traditions. The journey not only honors the timeless values of peace, compassion, and mindfulness, but also reinforces Madhya Pradesh’s emerging role in Buddhist tourism.
By hosting this expedition, Madhya Pradesh underscores its commitment to cultural diplomacy, regional harmony, and sustainable tourism—serving as a living bridge between ancient wisdom and contemporary global engagement.
