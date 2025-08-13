New Merch Launching for "Destoroyah Special Exhibit" at Theme Park Attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation"

“Destoroyah Special Exhibit” Collaboration Food Destoroyah T-Shirt (3,828 yen, tax included) Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

The attraction at anime theme park Nijigen no Mori is holding the special exhibit to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Godzilla vs. Destoroyah film

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular Godzilla Interception Operation attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Nijigennomori Anime Awajishima Park) has announced that limited-edition postcards will be distributed to those who have purchased advance tickets to the limited-time "Destoroyah Special Exhibit", being held at the Godzilla Museum through Sunday, December 14, 2025, as part of the Destoroyah 30th Anniversary project.

This special exhibition allows visitors to explore the lore of 1995's "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah", the final installment of the Heisei-era VS Godzilla film series, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This is the first-ever exhibit focused specifically on Destoroyah. Highlights include rarely seen displays of the Destoroyah Flying Form and Aggregate Form, as well as comment panels from the designers Minoru Yoshida and Hideo Okamoto, and modeler Shinichi Wakasa, which have garnered significant attention not only from fans but from the wider public.

A third series of limited-edition themed postcards will be distributed to visitors starting Saturday, October 1, for visitors with advance ticket reservations. The new designs feature actual photos taken on site. Shops and restaurants within Nijigen no Mori offer exclusive themed Godzilla and Destoroyah merch and food, making for a satisfying visit for Godzilla fans across the world.

■Overview: “Destoroyah Special Exhibit”

Exhibition Period: March 13, 2025 (Thu) – December 14, 2025 (Sun)

Location: Godzilla Museum at Godzilla Interception Operation, within anime park Nijigen no Mori

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Last admission at 8:00 p.m.)

Admission: Entry is included with purchase of a Godzilla Interception Operation Gold Ticket, Premium Ticket, VIP Journey Pass, or the Kids-Only Full Experience Pass.

Bonus: Guests who purchase their admission tickets in advance can receive an original postcard featuring design based on actual filming sets, starting Saturday, October 1.

Website：https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: “Destoroyah Special Exhibit” Collaboration Food

Location: Mori no Terrace restaurant, within anime park Nijigen no Mori

Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Last order 7:30 p.m.)

Menu Items:

1. Destoroyah Burger – 2,000 yen (tax included)

2. Jet-Black King of the Monsters Godzilla Curry, Burning Godzilla Ver. – 2,200 yen (tax included)

■Overview: “Destoroyah Special Exhibit” Collaboration Goods

Sales Start: March 13, 2025 (Thu)

Location: Godzilla Shop at Godzilla Interception Operation, within anime park Nijigen no Mori

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Products:

1. Metal Can Badge (6 types, random) – 880 yen each (tax included)

2. Metallic Trading Card (7 types, random) – 300 yen each (tax included)

3. T-shirt – 3,828 yen (tax included)

4. Cork Coaster – 550 yen (tax included)

5. 2-Way Stainless Tumbler – 2,530 yen (tax included)

*Available for purchase while supplies last.

■Reference: "Godzilla Interception Operation" Overview

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction themed around a "life-sized" Godzilla statue measuring 120 meters in length. This centerpiece, a representation of the monster emerging from the sea onto Awaji Island, overwhelms visitors with its fierce and awesome presence. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD), with missions including sailing right into the monster's jaws on a zipline and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

Details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/room/3416/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

