Perfect Moving & Storage Teams Up with NYC Real Estate Agents to Ease Relocation Challenges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving & Storage is excited to announce the expansion of its Partners Program , a collaboration with NYC real estate agents designed to streamline the moving process for clients buying or selling properties. This partnership offers realtors a valuable opportunity to enhance client satisfaction while earning a 10% commission on referred moves—and their clients benefit too, with up to 15% off their move costs.A Win-Win for Realtors and Their ClientsThe Partners Program is tailored to meet the needs of real estate professionals and their clients. Realtors who join the program can provide their clients with access to Perfect Moving & Storage’s top-rated services, ensuring a seamless transition during one of life’s most stressful events: moving. With a perfect 5.0-star customer rating and a commitment to reliability, the company’s services are a recommendation clients will truly appreciate.Clients referred by realtors not only enjoy a stress-free moving experience but also receive up to 15% off their move costs, making this partnership a benefit to everyone involved.“Perfect Moving & Storage has been a game-changer for my clients,” said David Wienbelt, a participating agent in NYC. “Their professionalism and attention to detail make my job easier, and my clients always thank me for the recommendation. Earning a commission is just the icing on the cake.”Program Highlights:- Exceptional Service: Realtors can confidently recommend a moving company known for reliability, eco-friendly solutions, and specialized services like - packing and long-distance moves.- 10% Commission for Realtors: Realtors earn 10% of the move cost for every client they refer, adding a valuable income stream to their business.- Up to 15% Discount for Clients: Clients referred by realtors save on their move costs, making the transition more affordable.- Ease of Partnership: Signing up is simple via the referral program page at https://perfectmoving.com/referral/ Streamlining Relocations Across NYCPerfect Moving & Storage’s Partners Program simplifies the often-daunting process of relocation for homebuyers and sellers. The company’s expertise in local and long-distance moves, full-service storage , and packing solutions ensures that every client enjoys peace of mind from the get-go.“We’re thrilled to work closely with NYC real estate professionals,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “This program not only supports realtors in delivering outstanding service to their clients but also reinforces our mission to make moving as stress-free and affordable as possible for everyone involved.”Join the Partners Program TodayNYC real estate professionals are invited to join the growing network of realtors partnering with Perfect Moving & Storage. To learn more or sign up for the program, visit https://perfectmoving.com/referral/ About Perfect MovingPerfect Moving & Storage is a trusted leader in moving and storage services in New York City and the tri-state area. Specializing in local and long-distance moves, full-service storage, and packing solutions, the company is dedicated to exceptional service and customer satisfaction. With over 40,000 successful moves and a perfect 5.0-star customer rating, Perfect Moving & Storage is the go-to partner for stress-free relocations.

