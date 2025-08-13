GoHighLevel 30-Day Free Trial Extended With Full Access to Premium Tools and AI Employee Feature

GoHighLevel Extended Trial

GoHighLevel extends its 30-day free trial, giving full access to premium tools and the new AI Employee feature for agencies, SMBs, and SaaS creators.

TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a leading provider of CRM and marketing automation solutions, has announced the extension of its 30-day free trial, offering new users full access to its premium platform features, including the recently launched AI Employee suite. The extended trial is now available to agencies, small businesses, and SaaS creators seeking to streamline operations, automate workflows, and consolidate marketing tools without upfront costs.==> Get the Free HighLevel 30-Day Trial Here The expanded trial gives participants the ability to explore GoHighLevel’s all-in-one platform in full, covering CRM, funnel building, multi-channel communication, advanced automation, and white-label capabilities.Trial users will also have access to AI Employee, a suite of AI-driven features designed to enhance lead generation, customer engagement, and business efficiency.GoHighLevel Platform Overview and Extended 30-Day Trial DetailsGoHighLevel is recognized as one of the most comprehensive CRM and marketing automation platforms available right now.Designed for agencies, small businesses, and SaaS creators, it combines essential marketing tools into a single, unified system—reducing the need for multiple software subscriptions.With the Gohighlevel 30 day trial now extended, new users have the opportunity to experience every premium feature without cost for a full month. This includes CRM pipelines, funnel and website building, email and SMS automation, appointment scheduling, white-label capabilities, and the newly introduced AI Employee feature set.The Go High Level 30 day free trial is intended to give prospective users the same unrestricted access that paid subscribers enjoy, allowing them to evaluate how the platform fits into their operations. For some businesses, the trial functions as a risk-free evaluation period; for others, it serves as a practical onboarding phase before committing to one of the paid plans, such as the GoHighLevel 497 plan. Learn more https://gohighlevel.com/khrisdigital While the current offer focuses on the extended GoHighLevel free trial, GoHighLevel has historically provided other promotional periods, such as the GoHighLevel 60 day trial and GoHighLevel 90 day trial, through select partners. In each case, the goal remains the same, to provide users with sufficient time to explore the full scope of tools and integrations.Those interested can access the GoHighLevel extended trial directly through authorized links. In some cases, a GoHighLevel 30 day trial code may be applied during sign-up, though the current offer through Khris Steven of KhrisDigital provides immediate activation without the need for additional codes.Early participants often use the trial period to complete a GoHighLevel 30-day trial review, assessing real-world benefits like reduced software costs, improved lead conversion, and faster client onboarding. Others pair the trial with training resources such as the gohighlevel 5 day AI challenge to accelerate learning and implementation.AI Employee: Enhancing the GoHighLevel Free Trial ExperienceOne of the most significant additions to the platform, and a key highlight of the GoHighLevel 30-day free trial, is the AI Employee suite. This collection of AI-powered tools is designed to handle many of the tasks that would otherwise require multiple software solutions or dedicated staff time.The AI Employee includes:- Voice AI (AI Agent): Handles incoming and missed calls, gathers lead details, and schedules appointments.- Conversation AI: Manages two-way text and social media messaging, providing timely responses to customer inquiries.- Reviews AI: Requests, monitors, and manages online reviews to build and maintain a strong reputation.- Content AI: Generates marketing copy, blog posts, and ad creatives in a fraction of the time.- Workflow AI Assistant: Helps create and optimize automation workflows without guesswork.- Funnel & Website AI: Builds high-converting funnels and websites based on proven templates.During the go high level free trial, users have full access to these AI features, allowing them to experience their time-saving and revenue-generating potential firsthand. Agencies may use them to automate client communications, small businesses may integrate them to manage leads and reviews more efficiently, and SaaS creators can incorporate them into scalable service offerings.This makes the gohighlevel extended trial especially valuable—it’s not just an introduction to the platform, but a complete working period in which businesses can operate as if they were on a paid plan. Learn more about it https://khrisdigital.com/gohighlevel-ai-employee-review/ How to Access the Extended GoHighLevel 30-Day Free TrialThe extended GoHighLevel free trial is available exclusively through select partners, including Khris Steven of KhrisDigital. By signing up through the authorized trial link, new users can unlock 30 full days of access to all premium platform features, including the AI Employee suite, without the need for a gohighlevel 30 day trial code.Accessing the trial is simple:- Visit the authorized trial page provided by KhrisDigital here https://gohighlevel.com/khrisdigital - Select your preferred subscription plan—Starter, Unlimited, or Pro.- Complete the account setup process.- Begin using the platform immediately, with billing deferred until after the trial period.For users evaluating GoHighLevel during the trial, this period serves as a complete, unrestricted testing phase. Learn more https://gohighlevel.com/khrisdigital Agencies can build automation workflows, small businesses can run marketing campaigns, and SaaS creators can develop white-label services—all within the trial window. Many participants find this process valuable when writing their own gohighlevel 30 day trial review or preparing for long-term adoption.Disclosure: KhrisDigital is an independent marketing and affiliate brand and is not owned or operated by GoHighLevel. If you sign up for the go high level 30 day free trial through links provided by KhrisDigital, the publisher may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Opinions expressed in this release are independent and not official statements from GoHighLevel Inc.Other Key GoHighLevel Features for BusinessesThe gohighlevel 30 day trial includes full access to the platform’s core capabilities, allowing agencies, small businesses, and SaaS creators to test all tools in real-world scenarios. Below is a breakdown of features available during the trial:- CRM and Pipeline Management – Track leads, manage opportunities, and assign prospects to team members automatically, ensuring no sales opportunity is missed.- Drag-and-Drop Funnel and Website Builder – Create custom landing pages, websites, and complete sales funnels without coding, using templates and split-testing for optimization.- Multi-Channel Communication – Run campaigns through email, SMS, MMS, ringless voicemail drops, and two-way live chat on both websites and social media platforms.- Calendar and Appointment Booking – Offer clients an easy way to schedule appointments with automated reminders, synced to Google or Outlook calendars.- Membership and Course Creation Tools – Launch online courses or private client portals with drip content, perfect for training or subscription-based services.- White-Label Branding – Rebrand the platform with your own logo, domain, and color scheme, allowing agencies to offer it as a proprietary service to clients.- SaaS Mode – Automate client onboarding, billing, and account creation, enabling agencies to run a software-as-a-service business within GoHighLevel.- Advanced Analytics and Reporting – Access real-time marketing and sales data, track ROI, and customize dashboards for specific client or team needs.- Reputation Management – Automate review requests, monitor feedback from major review sites, and respond directly from within the platform.- Third-Party Integrations – Connect with over 1,000 apps via Zapier or API, with webhook support for custom data syncing between systems.- Security and Compliance Tools – Use HIPAA-compliant settings for sensitive industries, enable double opt-in forms, and meet GDPR requirements for global marketing.- AI-Enhanced Workflow Automation – Combine traditional automation tools with AI-powered decision-making to respond faster and more effectively to leads and customers.During the go high level 30 day free trial, users can explore all these capabilities without limitations. Many trial users transition into long-term subscribers, including those on the GoHighLevel 97 plan, after realizing they can replace multiple standalone tools with a single, unified platform. Learn more https://gohighlevel.com/khrisdigital About GoHighLevelFounded in 2018, GoHighLevel is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed for marketing agencies, small businesses, and SaaS operators. The platform combines CRM, marketing automation, sales funnels, reputation management, appointment booking, membership sites, and white-label capabilities into a single system. With weekly product updates and integrations with over 1,000 external applications, GoHighLevel aims to help businesses streamline operations, improve client engagement, and reduce reliance on multiple disconnected tools. Headquartered in Texas, USA, GoHighLevel serves over 500,000 users worldwide.==> Elevate Your Marketing and Sales with HighLevel's Free Trial About KhrisDigitalKhrisDigital is a marketing, SEO, and affiliate SEO brand founded by Khris Steven, focused on providing educational content, reviews, and resources for business owners, marketers, and agencies looking to optimize their online growth via SEO and artificial intelligence. The brand produces guides, product comparisons, and strategy breakdowns to help businesses choose the right tools for scaling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.